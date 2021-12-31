Temperatures in the 40s with possible rain are expected New Year’s Eve in the Boston area

2021 will mark the 6th out of the past 7 years with readings in the 40s for New Year’s Eve.

And even the weather is on repeat. For the past three years temperatures have been in the mid-40s on New Year’s Eve with some precipitation in the Boston area. The data for the final day of 2021 will look very similar to the past few years.

There’s always a melancholic feeling for me with the final forecast of any year, and 2021 is no exception. It’s hard to fathom that in some ways it’s like “Groundhog Day” — waking up in the pandemic on another New Year’s Eve.

Many First Night activities have been moved outside or online. This mild air is a bonus as it means you’ll be able to walk around without needing your heaviest winter clothes.

Readings will stay in the 40s overnight and for the first hours of 2022. NOAA

Rain is in the forecast, most of it very light or just some drizzle through the morning on New Year’s Day. It’s not out of the question that there is a shower Friday evening, but it would be brief and light.

On Saturday afternoon, an area of low pressure will bring a steady round of rain through New England. Unfortunately, temperatures will be warm enough almost everywhere for the precipitation to be rain and not snow. I’m generally expecting half an inch to an inch of rainfall. On the positive side, the ground isn’t frozen so the water will make it into the earth pretty easily. The rain will come to an end Saturday evening.

Rain will move over southern New England on Saturday afternoon and exit early Sunday. COD Weather

A few additional rain showers may extend into Sunday, but any precipitation should remain quite light and there could even be some clearing.

A flow of southerly air will keep temperatures from going below freezing until Sunday night. For those of you with indoor house plants, this is actually a good opportunity to briefly take them outside, even letting the rain Saturday provide some natural water and then get them back inside on Sunday.

New Year’s Day will reach the 50s in all of Southern New England. NOAA

Monday will feel more like winter with a gusty northwest flow of air and temperatures only in the upper 20s to near 30, and wind chills in the teens. But the cold definitely will not last.

Warmer air will be coming back by Tuesday as highs reach the upper 30s and then returning us to the 40s for the middle part of next week.

Beyond that it’s still questionable how much cold air we will experience in the second week of January and whether there will be any snow. The dud winter continues for now. Happy 2022!