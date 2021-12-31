Three-alarm blaze damages two homes in Lawrence, leaves 25 residents displaced

A 3-alarm blaze tore through a home in Lawrence and damaged a neighboring residence Thursday night, temporarily displacing 25 people and leaving the home that caught fire uninhabitable, fire officials said.
Lawrence firefighters were called to the blaze on Abbott Street around 10:50 p.m. Thursday and found flames shooting from the front and left side of the two-and-a-half story wood frame home, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.
To the home’s left is a a triple-decker that was “was seriously exposed to the flames,” but crews managed to prevent any structural damage, he said.
@MaFireEMS: 3rd alarm of fire Lawrence Ma , reported as 96 and 98 Abbott St pic.twitter.com/sP9CPHfeX0— MAFD14ALERTS (@MAFD14Alerts) December 31, 2021
“[Firefighters] made sure everybody was out of both houses, they set up to surround it, and stopped it from getting into the triple decker, though there was some damage there,” said Moriarty.
The wood frame home where the fire sparked was almost completely destroyed. Flames burnt through the roof and severely damaged the building’s interior, and the four residents who lived there will not be able to return, Moriarty said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the structure was a “total loss.”
The triple-decker next door sustained only minor damage, and its 21 residents are only temporarily displaced. Windows that were broken in the fire still need to be replaced, Moriarty said, and there was damage to the siding.
“The triple-decker can be easily reoccupied, the other house cannot,” he said.
No one was injured in the flames, and the Red Cross and City of Lawrence were aiding the displaced residents Thursday night, officials said.
The fire alarms in the building were functioning properly, Moriarty said. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
NEW VIDEO: A neighbor on Abbott St in Lawrence took this video and shows the intense flames firefighters battled last night. Three people were rushed to the hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/xgjypclz7a— Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) December 31, 2021
