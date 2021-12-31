‘Our national treasure’: Tributes pour in for Emmy-winning actress and cultural icon Betty White

As news of White’s death emerged, reactions and tributes to the actress began to pour in. Here’s a look at how White is being remembered.

White was 99 and just a few weeks shy of turning 100.

Betty White, a television pioneer and Emmy Award-winning actress whose career included roles in “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died.

President Biden said White “brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans.”

George Takei, the actor known for his role on Star Trek, called White “our national treasure.”

Henry Winkler, the actor who rose to fame for his role on “Happy Days,” thanked White for her humor, warmth, and activism.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Twitter she is “grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin paid tribute to White in a lengthy Twitter thread in which she recalled working with White and reflected on how White “actually treated me like an equal in the comedy gurrrl world.”

“She was as sharp and funny as she was soft and wise and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White,” Griffin wrote.

