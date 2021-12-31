‘Our national treasure’: Tributes pour in for Emmy-winning actress and cultural icon Betty White

Betty White, a television pioneer and Emmy Award-winning actress whose career included roles in “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died.
White was 99 and just a few weeks shy of turning 100.
As news of White’s death emerged, reactions and tributes to the actress began to pour in. Here’s a look at how White is being remembered.
President Biden said White “brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans.”
Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021
George Takei, the actor known for his role on Star Trek, called White “our national treasure.”
When midnight strikes tonight, let us all raise a toast to Betty.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021
Henry Winkler, the actor who rose to fame for his role on “Happy Days,” thanked White for her humor, warmth, and activism.
Advertisement
Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021
are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..
Rest now and say Hi to Bill
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Twitter she is “grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.”
What an exceptional life.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021
I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.
Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.
Comedian Kathy Griffin paid tribute to White in a lengthy Twitter thread in which she recalled working with White and reflected on how White “actually treated me like an equal in the comedy gurrrl world.”
“She was as sharp and funny as she was soft and wise and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White,” Griffin wrote.
2) yells from the back of the soundstage for everyone to hear “Where’s that redheaded bitch who stole my parking spot???” SWOON. A friendship was born. Another time I was lucky enough to present at the primetime Emmy awards with the lake great Don Rickles. He and Betty and I …— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021
This story will be updated.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.