Representative Ayanna Pressley tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated December 31, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Representative Ayanna Pressley.
Representative Ayanna Pressley.Tom Williams/Associated Press

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.

The Boston Democrat said in a statement that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and is experiencing “relatively mild” symptoms. She is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose, she added.

“I am currently isolating and following all health protocols in order to mitigate further spread and keep my loved ones and community safe,” the statement continued.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced she had tested positive for the virus in a breakthrough case. Warren was also fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose when she tested positive.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

