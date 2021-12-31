Representative Ayanna Pressley tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.

The Boston Democrat said in a statement that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and is experiencing “relatively mild” symptoms. She is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose, she added.

“I am currently isolating and following all health protocols in order to mitigate further spread and keep my loved ones and community safe,” the statement continued.