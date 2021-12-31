Representative Ayanna Pressley tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.
The Boston Democrat said in a statement that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and is experiencing “relatively mild” symptoms. She is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose, she added.
“I am currently isolating and following all health protocols in order to mitigate further spread and keep my loved ones and community safe,” the statement continued.
Earlier this month, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced she had tested positive for the virus in a breakthrough case. Warren was also fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose when she tested positive.
This breaking news story will be updated.
