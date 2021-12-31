Schools begin canceling or delaying classes Monday amid shortage of COVID tests

Multiple school districts have announced cancelations or delays after the state announced Thursday that 200,000 test kits meant for public school teachers and staff members across the state would be delayed.
The school cancelations and delays come after the Massachusetts Teachers Association called on state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley Thursday to keep schools closed Monday, except for staff COVID-19 testing, in order to protect the safety of faculty, staff, and students.
On Thursday, Superintendent of Lexington Public Schools Dr. Julie Hackett tweeted that the school district would cancel school Monday because of the test kit delay.
“As previously announced, still NO SCHOOL for LPS students and staff on Monday, January 3, 2022. Hopefully COVID-19 tests promised to MA schools arrive soon,” Hackett wrote in the tweet.
This just in. As previously announced, still NO SCHOOL for LPS students and staff on Monday, January 3, 2022. Hopefully COVID-19 tests promised to MA schools arrive soon. https://t.co/6uOBwoaeSZ— Dr. Julie Hackett (@lexingtonsuper) December 31, 2021
Burlington Public Schools also announced Thursday it would cancel school Monday, when most students would be returning after winter break, in order to “reopen schools safely”.
“We learned yesterday that the state will be supplying COVID tests for all educators to self-administer prior to the start of school. Unfortunately, these tests are not available for schools to pick up until tomorrow, December 31, 2021 or later,” announced the school on its website. “In other words, there will be no school for students on Monday, January 3, 2022.”
Newburyport Public Schools announced a 2-hour delay of school for students on Monday but said that all after-school activities and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.
