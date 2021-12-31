Schools begin canceling or delaying classes Monday amid shortage of COVID tests

Multiple school districts have announced cancelations or delays after the state announced Thursday that 200,000 test kits meant for public school teachers and staff members across the state would be delayed.

The school cancelations and delays come after the Massachusetts Teachers Association called on state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley Thursday to keep schools closed Monday, except for staff COVID-19 testing, in order to protect the safety of faculty, staff, and students.

On Thursday, Superintendent of Lexington Public Schools Dr. Julie Hackett tweeted that the school district would cancel school Monday because of the test kit delay.