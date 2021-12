Despite an Omicron-fueled surge in coronavirus cases, people around the globe are celebrating the end of 2021 and the arrival of a new year. The modified-celebrations kicked off all around the world, including Australia, Korea, and Greece.

The "family fireworks," displayed three hours before midnight every year ahead of the main show at midnight, filled the sky over the Opera House and Sydney Harbor Bridge in Sydney, Australia. DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images