Brigham Health’s ill-advised China venture

The actions of Brigham Health directors and leaders in their involvement with building a useless elite hospital in Hainan offer a lesson in the distortions of global health care (”For Brigham Health, a stumble in China,” Page A1, Dec. 26). These leaders of a so-called nonprofit have lost their sense of the mission of the important institution they represent. While they might protest that they need money to support their less profitable activities, the rationale rings hollow in this case. The Brigham should be focused on sharing its expertise with the underserved, helping strengthen health care systems where they are sorely needed. In the midst of a health care crisis, this story is a disgrace.

Perhaps the Brigham leadership should consult with many of its dedicated staff who leverage their jobs at the hospital to volunteer with upstanding organizations that demonstrate consistently the moral leadership and values needed in health care. While they are not the only hospital leaders chasing the dollars of the elites, they are clearly lacking a strong moral compass.