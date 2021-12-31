A familiar story, from Glasgow to Hainan

Nearly a generation has passed, so it is not surprising that the Harvard Medical community seems to have repeated mistakes made in the 1990s. At that time, a group of Harvard physicians developed a high-tech hospital outside Glasgow to attract wealthy patients from developing countries. They would be treated by American specialist physicians supported by Scottish resident doctors and nurses paid at salaries lower than those in the United States. The hospital obtained a substantial investment from the Harvard University endowment. When the initial funding proved inadequate, the promoters returned to Harvard for more money. Harvard sought a second opinion before committing the funds, and my colleagues and I prepared a market analysis for the hospital.

I read with great interest the Spotlight Team’s article about the failure of the joint effort between Brigham Health and Evergrande to establish a hospital in Hainan specializing in diseases of the rich ( “For Brigham Health, a stumble in China,” Page A1, Dec. 26).

Our conclusion was that the hospital could not succeed without a steady flow of patients from the National Health Service, supplemented by some wealthy patients attracted away from referral medical centers in London or major US cities.

For a brief time, the hospital did open with a loss-making contract to perform backlogged surgeries for the NHS. It soon closed and was sold for pennies on the pound to a sovereign investment fund in the Middle East, which later sold it to the NHS when Prime Minister Tony Blair increased health care spending.

In perhaps the ultimate ironic link to the Hainan hospital, the Scottish venture hired an executive to develop a marketing plan for the floundering facility. He was too late, and the hospital folded. The executive hired was L. James Wiczai, previously the chief operating officer of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Frank (Rich) Feeley

Concord

The writer is a retired associate professor of global health at the Boston University School of Public Health. He served on the board of trustees at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, from 1978 to 1987, and as chairman of the finance committee.