Wu is right to stay the course amid anti-vax misinformation

During Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s campaign, she promised that she would center public health and equity, listen to experts both in the ivory tower and on the ground, and learn from best practices. And that’s exactly what she has done with her vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues.

It’s disappointing to hear that she and City Hall have been barraged with negative, misogynistic attacks since announcing the order (“Wu facing continued hateful attacks,” Page A1, Dec. 24). But having testified earlier this year at the State House in support of pro-vaccination policies like Senator Becca Rausch’s Community Immunity Act, I find it disappointingly unsurprising. Public health professionals were clear and insistent on the need for stronger state policy, but those seeking to spread misinformation about vaccines dominated the 13-hour virtual hearing, often resorting to outright hostility toward the legislators present.