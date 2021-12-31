Home of the Week: Fort Point condo embraces its industrial roots

Year built 1916; renovated 2021

Square feet 846

Bedrooms 1

Baths 1 full

Condo fee $670 a month

Pets Allowed with restrictions

Taxes To be determined

Thinking about moving to the Seaport area, but not really interested in all the glitz and glass? There is an alternative, one that’s been around for a century or more: the Fort Point neighborhood.

A condo development called Necco Landing deftly captures the zeitgeist of this older corner of South Boston, where New England Confectionery Co. and textile businesses once thrived in burly brick factories.

The condo is housed in a renovated textile factory on Melcher Street near Necco (as in New England Confectionery Co.) Street. The 24-unit, five-floor brick building has an assortment of one-bedroom, one-bath units on the market. There is an elevator.

In this second-level unit, a short hallway leads to an open floor plan that is 356 square feet, sits at nearly 19 feet wide at the beginning, and narrows to 14 feet wide at the end.

The living room/dining area/kitchen space is framed by industrial-sized windows. Matthew Surette/Surette Media

There is another measurement, though, to take into account. This is a former factory, and the ceilings are more than 12 feet high. The original wood ceiling is one of the visual joys; its thick beams travel across the room along with ductwork — a signature of the industrial design style.

The open floor plan encompasses the living and dining areas, as well as the kitchen. Matthew Surette/Surette Media





The unit’s seven windows are also industrial, so they are tall and wide. Most of them are of the double-hung variety with blue frames that stand out against the red brick that lines nearly every wall of the unit.

The open floor plan encompasses the kitchen, dining area, and living room. The kitchen offers coffee-colored cabinets that contrast with near-white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and an electric range. There is no backsplash. Need to wash the kitchen towels? There is a stacked washer and dryer setup housed in its own closet.

The flooring throughout the living space and bedroom is a laminate that mimics hardwood.

The home’s sole bedroom and bath are on the other side of the kitchen down a hallway to the right. The bathroom appears first, on the left. A single coffee-colored vanity and a near-white countertop mirror the kitchen design. The walk-in shower is behind glass doors and has a beige subway tile surround. The flooring in the shower and on the bathroom floor is beige tile.

The bathroom has a shower behind clear glass doors. Matthew Surette/Surette Media

The bedroom is 174 square feet and has three windows, including one thin strip of glass that resembles a chimney of natural light. There is a deep double-door closet.

Three windows light up the bedroom. Matthew Surette/Surette Media

The monthly fee includes the heat, water, sewer, master insurance, elevator, exterior maintenance, refuse removal, and air conditioning.

Cassandra Svolis of The Sarkis Team/Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Boston is the listing agent.

