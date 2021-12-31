AP Source: Lakers deal Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers

Rajon Rondo had a limited role as a reserve with the up-and-down Lakers. The Cavaliers will ask him to do much more. Cleveland agreed to acquire the four-time All-Star guard Friday in a trade with Los Angeles for guard Denzel Valentine , a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The Cavs, who are 20-15 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, needed an experienced guard to help continue their strong start after losing Ricky Rubio to a season-ending knee injury earlier this week. They will bring in Rondo once the deal is approved by the NBA, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have yet to schedule the required conference call with the league. The timing could be tricky since Rondo has been in health and safety protocols for the past week and will need to clear them before joining the Cavs. The 35-year-old Rondo averaged 3.1 points and 3.7 assists this season in his second stint with the Lakers, who have struggled with chemistry and injuries along with having one of the league’s oldest rosters.

Sam Hartman’s big day capped Wake Forest’s best season in 15 years. Hartman tossed three touchdown passes, two of them to tight end Brandon Chapman, and the 20th-ranked Demon Deacons beat Rutgers 38-10 in the Gator Bowl to reach 11 wins for the second time in program history. Hartman completed 23 of 39 passes for 304 yards. He added 21 more yards rushing and pushed his touchdown total to 50 this season — 39 passing and 11 rushing. He was named the winning team’s most valuable player. It played out about as expected given Rutgers (5-8) was a late replacement for 23rd-ranked Texas A&M. The Aggies pulled out because of a lack of available players due to injuries, opt-outs, transfers, and COVID-19 issues. The NCAA gave Rutgers the first shot at filling the void because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate score of all the eligible 5-7 teams.

Central Michigan steps in, stuns Washington State in Sun Bowl

Lew Nichols III ran for 130 yards and a touchdown, leading late replacement Central Michigan to a 24-21 victory over Washington State in the Sun Bowl . The Chippewas (9-4) ended a five-game bowl losing streak with their fifth consecutive victory this season. When Boise State opted out of the Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19 issues, Central Michigan switched about 300 miles west from Tucson, Arizona, to the Texas border city of El Paso.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 18 Kentucky men rout High Point in Tubby Smith’s return

Tubby Smith returned to Kentucky, and Kellan Grady stole the show. Grady spoiled Smith’s trip to Rupp Arena, making seven 3-pointers to lead No. 18 Kentucky to a 92-48 victory over High Point. Smith coached Kentucky for 10 years from 1997-2007, winning the NCAA title in 1998. The High Point alum was hired to coach the Panthers in March 2018. Kentucky raised a jersey in Rupp to honor Smith. But after the pregame ceremony, it was all Wildcats.

No. 9 Michigan women tops 25th-ranked Ohio State

Naz Hillmon had 29 points and 15 rebounds, her 40th career double-double, leading No. 9 Michigan to a 90-71 win over short-handed No. 25 Ohio State. Emily Kiser had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who had advantages of 50-36 on points in the paint and 48-27 on the boards. Leigha Brown added 24 points. Michigan (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) led wire-to-wire, pushing its lead to double digits with a 12-3 run to end the first half up 45-31. The Wolverines scored the first nine points of the second half to push the lead to 23. A 12-3 run helped Ohio St. (9-3, 1-2) cut the deficit to 67-53 heading to the fourth, before Michigan pulled away again. It was the Wolverines’ biggest margin of victory over Ohio St., topping a 15-point, 64-49 win on Jan. 5, 2014.

MISCELLANY

Emma Raducanu makes Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s list

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in the British monarch’s annual New Year’s list following the teenager’s breakthrough performance at Flushing Meadows. The 19-year-old Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, was made an MBE — or Member of the Order of the British Empire — by the queen. It caps a remarkable year for Raducanu, whose US Open win catapulted her to instant stardom in Britain.



