Boston Globe Sports’ most popular stories of 2021

To look back at 2021, we compiled a review of the most popular stories at Globe.com/Sports. From news about the region’s most popular teams to human interest stories and, sadly, obituaries and appreciations of those who passed on in 2021, these are the pieces and topics that kept you reading.

The death of Jimmy Hayes

The death of Jimmy Hayes in late August stunned the hockey community and Boston sports fans. The affable Hayes, who was 31, grew up in Dorchester and won an NCAA championship at Boston College. He spent seven years in the NHL, including a few with the Bruins — living the dream of any hockey-obsessed kid from Massachusetts.

“Of all the kids I’ve coached, certainly in my top five as far as being enjoyable to coach, to hang in the locker room with,” said Jerry York, Hayes’s college coach. “His off-ice contributions to our team, I marveled at so many different times.

“Great city kid, you know? Always had that city grind to him, that city tenacity.”

Hayes’s obituary, by Matt Porter and John R. Ellement, was Globe Sports’ most popular story of the year.

In October, Hayes’s widow and father revealed to Dan Shaughnessy that Hayes died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system. They chose to share the story of their unspeakable loss in hopes that it can change someone’s life.

“I don’t want him to be stigmatized like as a [expletive] junkie,’’ said Kevin Hayes. “You know what I mean? Because he wasn’t. … He was just a wonderful kid, but this addiction [expletive] is just so powerful. If I had a formula that could tell people.

“I hope getting Jimmy’s story out there can save someone’s life. If this can save someone from the pain, great. It’s just so sad. I pride myself on being pretty mentally strong. I’m a street guy. But there’s just no formula for this.”

Cam Newton released by the Patriots

When quarterback Mac Jones was drafted in April, it was a matter of when — not if — he would start for the Patriots. But the news of Cam Newton being cut, which was reported first by the Globe’s Jim McBride, was a stunner, and one of our most popular stories of the year.

Newton’s release came shortly after a COVID-19 testing snafu that resulted in him missing five days during training camp. It was during that time that Jones sparkled, making coach Bill Belichick’s decision a bit easier.

The 2021 Boston Marathon

The return of the Boston Marathon in October 2021 resonated with readers eager to find out how the day unfolded.

The day itself was triumphant — sunny, cool, and energetic, despite a smaller field and socially distant crowds, a satisfying finish after 910 days of waiting.

Colin Bennie, a Princeton, Mass., native and the No. 7 finisher in the men’s elite race, summed it up: “I don’t think I really could have understood what it’s like to run Boston until you actually do it.”

See the story here. We’ll do it all again in April, when the 2022 race is scheduled to be held.

The Snows

Kelsie Snow captured the hearts of Globe readers when she wrote about her and her husband’s return to the place where they fell in love: Fenway Park.

Snow was a Globe intern when she met her now-husband, Chris, who was covering the Red Sox for the Globe in 2005.

In summer 2019, Chris, an assistant general manager for the Calgary Flames, was diagnosed with ALS. It was the same disease that took his father, two uncles, and a cousin. He began experimental treatment the next year, in hopes that it would slow the progression.

“And the day after he turned 40, 14 months after he was supposed to die, he walked onto the Fenway Park pitcher’s mound to throw a first pitch,” Kelsie writes in her essay. Read the rest here.

Jerry Remy dies

New England lost an legend on Oct. 30 when Jerry Remy died after a long battle with cancer.

After a baseball career that included seven seasons as a Red Sox second baseman, Remy began his second career in the broadcast booth and found a home. His accent was a familiar one, his perspective informed by his time spent in the game. “RemDawg” became an icon for viewers, especially during the 2000s as the Red Sox finally broke their World Series curse.

Remy’s obituary, written by Chad Finn, was one of our most-read stories this year.

While the Patriots did visit the White House in 2017, Bill Belichick turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the wake of the insurrection in D.C. this year. AL DRAGO/NYT

Bill Belichick turns down the Presidential Medal of Freedom

On Jan. 11, in the fraught aftermath of the insurrection, word leaked that former president Donald Trump intended to award Patriots coach Bill Belichick with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tara Sullivan quickly penned a fervent column imploring Belichick to do the right thing and turn down the honor. That same evening, Belichick released a statement declining it.

In the final version of her column from that day, Sullivan expounded on Belichick’s decision. That column, and the news story about his decision, were two of our most-read stories this year.

Allegations against the Danvers High hockey team

In November, Globe investigative reporter Bob Hohler and correspondent Brandon Chase published a story detailing the lengthy and secretive path Danvers school officials took to prevent the Globe from exposing alleged misconduct by the high school boys’ hockey team.

Players were alleged to have participated in events like “Hard R Fridays,” the “R” referring to the final letter of the n-word, in which a player would be struck by a sex toy if he refused to say the slur. There were also reports of another locker room ritual known as “Gay Tuesdays,” in which players were touched inappropriately.

A former player reported the incidents, and town officials compiled investigative reports yet did not inform the community about the alleged violent racist and homophobic locker room behavior.

In the wake of the Globe’s story, teachers and community leaders denounced the actions of the school board and superintendent, and school officials apologized for the handling of the incident and said they would commit to greater transparency.

Other top stories

“Now it’s time to say something,” Mike Milbury told Dan Shaughnessy in July. “I don’t want to end 46 years of a career like this.” Shaughnessy’s column catching up with the former Bruin and broadcaster who lost his job over an ill-advised on-air comment was one of our most popular Bruins’ stories.

Kevin Paul Dupont’s profile of Taylor Hall, the winger who finally found a home with the Bruins, also resonated with our audience.

Michael Silverman’s coverage of the Super League — a failed effort by a group of owners of major soccer teams, including Fenway Sports Group, to form their own version of the Champions League – captivated readers. Whether it was the response from fans , or the news that Liverpool had abandoned the plan , people were hooked.

This summer, it was all Olympics, all the time. Tara Sullivan’s column on the serious double standard Simone Biles faced after she withdrew from the all-around gymnastics competition had readers fired up. Why did tennis player Novak Djokovic get a pass after throwing a tantrum following a loss, but Biles got harangued by fans for putting her mental health first? Sullivan struck a chord with this piece.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.