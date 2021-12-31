Bruce Cassidy rearranges Bruins’ top line, moving David Pastrnak out and Craig Smith in

But across the rest of the lines, the Bruins needed more punch, and moving players was always one option to provide it.

The combination of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak was one of the most potent lines in the league.

Before the NHL season went on a two-week hiatus, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was already mulling what to do with the team’s top line.

As the Bruins prepared Friday at Warrior Ice Arena for their return to action Saturday at TD Garden against the Sabres, Cassidy took a look at shaking up the lines.

Craig Smith moved to the top line with Marchand and Bergeron. Pastrnak skated with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula on the second line. Charlie Coyle was on the third line with Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno. Trent Frederic moved to the fourth line with Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar.

With the roster at full strength, Cassidy believed this was an opportune time to make the changes, knowing that he had the flexibility.

“We decided to take a look at this knowing that there’s some pieces that can slide back fairly easily,” Cassidy said. “All these moving parts can kind of move back to where they were if need be, but some of that is just about getting some guys going here. I don’t want to call this the second half, but a bit of a reset.

“There’s some players there we moved around, hopefully it’ll help their game to be with a different duo or whatnot. So we’ll see how it plays out knowing that you can always go back to what you counted on before. But we’re like everyone else.”

Cassidy acknowledged that the Hall-Coyle combination didn’t yield the results he was looking for, but he wasn’t abandoning it for good. He had been looking at partnering Coyle with DeBrusk, given the success they’ve had together in the past.

With Hall and Pastrnak, Cassidy sees two highly skilled players who can take advantage of each other’s strengths.

“They both have high-end speed, they can make make plays at high-end speeds, so they’re going to be able to keep up with one another,” Cassidy said. “Both very good off the rush. Pasta’s built his cycle game; he’s had to, playing with Bergy and Marsh. Teams defend them differently over the years where they’re not going to try to give them an odd man rush. So he’s had to build that in.

“Taylor, that’s still a work in progress. He’s got to learn to play in tight areas and off the shot, etc. So that’s where I guess those guys are going to have to bear down and not be just a one-and-done line.”

The Bruins are 24th in the league in goals per game (2.69). They’ve been held to two goals or fewer in six of their last eight games.

“We’re trying to build some scoring throughout the lineup,” Cassidy said. “Maybe this will get some guys going.

…

Coyle was the last Bruin in the NHL’s health and safety protocol. After testing Thursday, he was cleared to return and joined the team for Friday’s practice.

“He’s got to get some reps under him but feels pretty good,” Cassidy said.

The Bruins had 11 players go into protocol as COVID cases surged across the league. Coyle tested positive on Dec. 26.

With everyone clear and the roster at full strength, Cassidy was cautiously optimistic.

“You’re optimistic until your next positive test, right?” the coach said. “There’s still guys in the room that haven’t had it or that have had it, but it’s been a while. So you’re always keeping your fingers crossed, trying to do the right things to stay away from those situations.

“But it seems like it’s spreading — this particular variant — so easily that it doesn’t even matter what you do sometimes.”

Cassidy was grateful that the effects, for many players, weren’t severe.

“All the players, I will say this, have come out of it really healthy and not been put down for any length of time — maybe a day or two,” he said. “So that’s good news for them. That means they recover quicker, hopefully there’s no long-term effects.

“But yeah it is good to have it behind you. And with the number of guys. That’s the one positive about it. And hopefully guys that haven’t had it will get lucky.”

…

The Bruins will retire Willie O’Ree’s number on Jan. 18, the 64th anniversary of the day he became the first Black player to compete in an NHL game. O’Ree made his debut Jan. 18, 1958, then played 43 games for the Bruins during the 1960-61 season. In 1998, he was named the NHL’s Diversity Ambassador. In 2018, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. O’Ree’s No. 22 will be the 12th jersey retired in Bruins history.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.