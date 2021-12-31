Celtics’ Marcus Smart returns from lacerated hand to deliver his best performance of the season

Smart missed two games with the laceration he sustained near the end of the Christmas Day loss to the Bucks. He believes he got a large splinter from the Fiserv Forum floor after tangling with Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis .

Smart returned to give the Celtics an immediate boost with a season-high 24 points on 10-for-18 shooting, and he had 9 rebounds in the 123-108 win over the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

The Celtics welcomed back Marcus Smart Friday, as he delivered a season-best performance despite a large gash on his right palm.

The wound was deep and painful for Smart, who was unable to catch a basketball for a few days. He said he was relegated to keeping his hand open for hours to allow the palm to heal.

Advertisement

“I probably should have gotten stitches when it happened; it was a really deep cut,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to play with your dominant hand when you can’t catch a ball. We just wanted to give it more days to heal up and it’s been healing up very well.”

Because of the team’s point-guard shortage, Payton Pritchard was forced to play heavy minutes in losses to the Timberwolves and Clippers. Pritchard came off the bench Friday and played 13 minutes in more of the sparkplug role coach Ime Udoka envisions. He scored 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting.

Udoka limited his playing rotation to eight players, with Smart logging 39 minutes after a five-day break.

Coming back strong

The Celtics spent 48 hours reviewing how in the world they missed 38 of 42 3-point shots in Wednesday’s frustrating 91-82 loss to the Clippers.

Udoka said it was just a matter of missing open shots against the zone defense. On Friday, the Celtics hit four of their first eight 3-pointers and finished a respectable 10 for 27 from beyond the arc. Udoka said the difference was shots were falling and the Celtics handled Phoenix’s zone defense more efficiently.

Advertisement

“We showed [the players] quite a bit of wide-open shots and it was even more evident on film,” Udoka said. “That’s what the zone is there to do and we passed up several contested attempts and got off wide-open shots, and that part you keep [the players] confident that you’re taking the right shots.

“Our shooting has not been one of our bright spots all year but these open looks are what they are and you have to take those.”

Udoka said the players had a “heavy shooting day” at Thursday’s practice.

“There was a ton of great shots and we showed them they made the right play,” he said. “We will live with that result and take the same shots.”

Being careful

With COVID-19 protocol affecting 10 NBA coaches, including Phoenix’s Monty Williams and the Clippers’ Tyronn Lue, Udoka said coaches may be the most vulnerable of all NBA personnel because of their access to players.

“It’s something that seems inevitable at times, because we’re probably the most exposed because all the guys that end up being positive are players and the head coaches are usually not masked as much,” he said.

“Obviously yelling directions and you need them to understand and hear you from a distance but also from huddles and every one-on-one conversation, so it’s something you’re aware of and we talked about it with our assistants and things may happen. So you hire the guys you trust behind you.”

Advertisement

Hit hard by COVID

The Suns were decimated by COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coach Kevin Young took over the coaching duties. Phoenix also was without centers Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee, and former Celtic Jae Crowder. Former lottery pick Jalen Smith got the start and scored 19 points … Udoka revealed that 10-day hardship signees Justin Jackson and C.J. Miles would not return to the team after their contracts expired. Each had been in COVID-19 protocol. Jackson was expected to sign with the Suns. Miles had returned to the NBA after a two-year absence … The Celtics are not likely to re-sign any of their hardship contract players as players continue to be cleared from protocol. Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schröder, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, and Aaron Nesmith remain in protocol and need two negative tests to be cleared … The 19 missed shots by Devin Booker were his most since he went 21 for 40 March 24, 2017, when he scored 70 points against the Celtics at TD Garden ... The Celtics held a moment of silence for Hall of Famer Sam Jones, who died Thursday. He was 88. Jones won 10 championships with the Celtics, the second-most of any player in NBA history next to Bill Russell (11).

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.