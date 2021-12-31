Celtics take down NBA’s best team, beat Suns 123-108 in New Year’s Eve matinee

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 24 points each.

Boston beat the Phoenix Suns, 123-108, in a Friday New Year’s Eve matinee to improve to 17-19. And they did it without Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder due to health and safety protocols.

Against the best team in the NBA, the Celtics showed what could be possible.

Center Robert Williams finished with a triple-double — 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Boston held a 30-point lead on the 27-8 Suns with a minute to go to halftime.

When asked at the half of the stellar play, Josh Richardson was honest.

“We got a history of some games of blowing leads so I’m not getting too happy about it,” he said.

Phoenix was able to cut the gap in the fourth quarter, but the closest it came was an 11-point deficit in the final minute.

But Boston managed to hold off the red-hot Suns, who were led in scoring by Devin Booker (22 points).

The win, Boston’s third in its last eight games, came after the news that Celtics legend Sam Jones died Thursday at the age of 88.