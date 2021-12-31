Devils coach Lindy Ruff tests positive; NHL postpones eight more games in Canada

Nasreddine, who usually handles the defensemen in the game, said Ruff was going to stay in the Prudential Center for the contest. He said the two would be in communication during the game.

The Devils made the announcement Friday, roughly 45 minutes after Ruff did not show up for a pregame news conference. When the conference started, assistant coach Alain Nasreddine walked in and said he would be running the team.

New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Devils’ 6-5 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers in Newark, N.J., and was isolated from the team.

Captain Nico Hischier said having Nasreddine handle the Devils was not a problem. The game plan was in place.

“Obviously he did a great job, but for us players stuff like that happens,” Hischier said. “We shouldn’t change. And that’s what we did. He (Nasreddine) was talking about it before the game. It doesn’t matter, basically who’s behind the bench. We’re playing the same system. We want to play the same way with Lindy and Nas.”

The 61-year-old Ruff was hired as Devils coach for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and the team missed the playoffs. New Jersey is currently in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.

Nasreddine coached the Devils on an interim basis for 43 games during the 2019-20 season after John Hynes was fired in early December. He posted a 19-16-8 record. Ruff kept him on his staff.

Also Friday, Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen was held out of practice because of COVID-19 protocol. With Marc-Andre Fleury already in the protocol, Collin Delia could make his first NHL start of the season when the Blackhawks visit Nashville on Saturday.

The NHL also announced that because of current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, eight additional games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted:

Minnesota at Ottawa (Jan. 3); N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver (Jan. 5); N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton (Jan. 8); N.Y. Islanders at Calgary (Jan. 11); Minnesota at Edmonton (Jan. 12); Vegas at Edmonton (Jan. 14); Vegas at Calgary (Jan. 15); and Edmonton at Winnipeg (Jan. 16).

As well, the New York Islanders-Seattle game on Tuesday, Jan. 4 in Seattle is postponed because of the Islanders three other road game postponements.

Makeup dates for the games have yet to be established.

NBA turns to G League for officiating help

The virus outbreak hasn’t just sent NBA teams looking for help from the G League. The NBA refereeing corps has had to do the same.

A trio of G League officials — Tyler Mirkovich, Clare Aubry and Pat O’Connell — were assigned games Friday, the NBA debuts for all three. It was the first time that the NBA had to call up G League officials to work games this season.

Mirkovich worked the Celtics’ game against Phoenix at TD Garden, Aubry got Atlanta at Cleveland, and O’Connell was picked for New York at Oklahoma City.

“I think the whole league is in a concerned place,” said Monty McCutchen, the former official who is now an NBA executive overseeing all referee matters. “We want our league to be healthy and we want the players to feel safe and healthy. We want coaches and staffs to feel health and safety is a priority and the same is true for referees.”

None of the three G League refs called up Friday has even worked an NBA preseason game. But with about one-third of the league’s referees unable to work right now, mostly because of coronavirus-related reasons and a few because of injury, the NBA had no choice but to seek help.

“We have some people out with health and safety protocols. That’s no secret,” McCutchen said. “And we’re using some people from the G League that we have a lot of confidence in that can give us this temporary coverage that we’re in need of.”

The NBA began Friday with about 120 players in various stages of the protocols. Also sidelined: seven head coaches — Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue entered protocols Friday in Toronto, while Lakers coach Frank Vogel cleared protocols and rejoined his team — along with dozens of other staffers, including assistant coaches, athletic trainers, media relations staff and more.

About 100 players from the G League have been signed to NBA deals in recent weeks as teams have needed to fill rosters because of all the virus-related problems. Players and coaches around the league have applauded those players getting their chances.

“It’s hard to get here. This is hard,” Washington guard Bradley Beal said. “I think a lot of people have it kind of misconstrued. They think a lot of stuff that we do is easy, they think getting to the league is easy. It is not, man. And then you have so many guys in the G who are deserving of being up here. These guys actually deserve spots and a lot of them just don’t have that opportunity. A lot of guys are fortunate to be able to have opportunities and a lot of them are taking advantage of it.”

It’s unclear if the G League officiating help will continue after Friday. There were 10 games scheduled for Friday, meaning 30 referees needed to be slotted for those games — excluding the four others picked to work in the NBA’s replay center.

The daily schedule gets a bit lighter over the next couple days: Six games are scheduled for Saturday, seven Sunday. There isn’t a 10-game slate again until Monday, and it is possible that some in the protocols may be able to work again by then.

“I do think it’s a short-term need,” McCutchen said. “We, like everyone else, are living in real time and making real-time decisions that serve the league. Referees’ job is to serve the league and as a management team our job is to serve the league at the highest level that we can at any given moment given the circumstances.”

Another Newcastle game postponed

A continuing coronavirus outbreak at Newcastle has led to Sunday’s game at Southampton being postponed, the Premier League said. Newcastle’s previous game against Everton scheduled for Thursday had also been called off.

The Premier League said a combination of COVID-19 cases and injuries meant 19th-place Newcastle does not have the required 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available to face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.

The league said in a statement it “was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.”

It brings the total to 18 Premier League games postponed in the past three weeks, including last-place Norwich's trip to Leicester on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said Friday three of his players have tested positive ahead of Sunday’s game at title rival Chelsea.

He did not name the trio and remains hopeful the game in London will go ahead.

“We have three new COVID cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it’s not so cool in the moment,” Klopp said at a news conference. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on the team sheet.”

French league’s Angers hit hard by virus

The French league postponed the game between Angers and Saint-Etienne on Jan. 9 because of a high number of coronavirus cases in the Angers squad.

Angers asked for the postponement Thursday, saying there were 19 confirmed cases among its squad of 30 players and that more than 10 are not authorized to play again until Jan. 10. Angers added that a further five staff members have the virus.

Angers had five players out with COVID-19 when it lost 4-1 at Montpellier on Dec. 22 before the winter break.