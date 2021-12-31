EMass wrestling: Dracut’s Ty Stewart headlines Athletes of the Week

Tyler Knox and Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep — The two juniors are on an All-America pace. After Knox (126 pounds) and Iwanicki (152) each claimed individual titles at the George Bossi/Lowell Holiday Wrestling Tournament, both wrestlers continued their dominance later in the week, picking up three more wins each during a quad meet in Connecticut. The duo is now a combined 42-0 this season.

Jaden Hinton, Oliver Ames — Trailing by 3 points heading into the final match of the tri-meet against New Bedford and Plymouth North, the junior heavyweight pinned his opponent to seal a 42-39 win over New Bedford and end the day with a 2-0 record.

Ty Stewart (top) beat Central Catholic's Jimmie Glynn on his way to winning the 138-pound individual championship at the George Bossi/Lowell Holiday Wrestling tournament.

Charlie Lussier, Whitman Hanson — After pinning his Cohasset opponent in 1:19 while wrestling at 106 pounds, the freshman remained undefeated on the season with an 11-0 record that includes 8 pins.

Ty Stewart, Dracut — The senior is ranked third in the state at 138 pounds by massachusetts_wrestling on Instagram and claimed an individual title at the Tyngsboro Big Red Tournament earlier this year. Following a string of impressive dual meet performances, Stewart added a second individual championship to his trophy case at the George Bossi Tournament, wrestling at 138.

James Tildsley, Billerica — The third-seeded eighth-grader claimed the 106-pound title for Billerica at the George Bossi Tournament, pinning his opponent in each match. He won all but one of his matches before the end of the first period.

