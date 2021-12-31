Even for a Hall of Famer, Celtics great Sam Jones may have been underrated

Sam was selected as the eighth draft pick of the first round by Red Auerbach, as the story goes, sight unseen. Wake Forest coach Bones McKinney, who had played for Red back in his early days with the Washington Capitols, had recommended him to his old boss. Red never disputed the story.

Sam was a 24-year-old rookie in 1957 because his junior and senior years at North Carolina Central were interrupted by Uncle Sam, who demanded, and received, two years of the young man’s time.

So much of the Sam Jones story must read like basketball science fiction to any modern hoop sensation.

Sam patiently waited until his fourth season before becoming a starter. He was playing behind Hall of Famer Bill Sharman and he never opened his mouth.

And now let me assure just about every puffed-up shooting guard in today’s NBA that no matter who you are, there is very little chance you are as good as Sam Jones, who died Thursday at the age of 88.

I have long been of the belief that Sam Jones, who was inducted in 1984, was the most underrated member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Yes, people kinda sorta assumed he was good because he was associated with all those great Celtics teams of the ’50s and ’60s, but they more than likely didn’t know how good.

Imagine, for example, you are an NBA general manager or player personnel director and a trusted scout of yours files the following report on a 6-4 guard:

“Rangy, and amazingly quick. I have never seen a more explosive first step on anyone going to the basket. A terrific mid-range shooter. And he is the absolute master of the bank shot. Don’t foul him. He’s an 80 percenter from the line. I followed him for a half-dozen games and he was always the man they wanted to take the big shot. And, oh yes, he can, and will, guard you.”

That was Sam Jones.

He was the steal of the 1957 draft. The first pick went to the Lakers, who took West Virginia star Hot Rod Hundley. Fine. He was never as good in the NBA as he was in college, but he was a solid pro.

Are you ready for the next six picks? Here goes … Charley Tyra, Jim Krebs, Win Wilfong, Brendan McCann, Lenny Rosenbluth, and George Bon Salle. As an ensemble, these six chaps played in 1,254 games, none of them belonging to Bon Salle. Sam Jones played in 871 regular-season and 154 playoff games while earning 10 championship rings and becoming a member of the NBA’s 25th, 50th, and 75th anniversary teams.

And it almost didn’t happen.

Sam Jones was not at all certain he wanted to play professional basketball. He had graduated from North Carolina Central and was fully prepared to become a teacher, which, he figured, would provide him with three squares a day and enough income to give his fiancée Gladys a reasonably secure life.

He was vaguely aware of the newly crowned NBA champion Celtics, but that’s about it.

“I didn’t know anything about Bob Cousy or Bill Russell,” he told interviewer (and book collaborator) Mark Bodanza in a 2019 interview.

Now it gets really good. He also was hesitant about coming to Boston because “with them being a championship team, why would they ever cut anybody?”

But guess who told him that if he didn’t try to play in the NBA he might wind upon regretting it for the rest of his life? That would be Gladys, his wife of 60 years before her passing in 2018.

“Greatest decision I ever made,” he said, “and it was all because of her.”

It was a completely different basketball world. Sam and (no relation) K.C. Jones served as game-changing subs while waiting for Sharman and Bob Cousy, the preeminent NBA backcourt of the ’50s, to retire. Sharman left after the 1960-61 season, and Sam would begin a seven-year run averaging between 18.4 and 25.9 points (in 1964-65, then a Celtics single-season high).

Among the highlights was a 47-point explosion in Game 7 of a very competitive 1963 playoff series against Oscar Robertson’s Cincinnati Royals and a 51-point outburst in a Game 4 clincher over the Knicks in 1967.

He also distinguished himself in 1962 when he picked up a photographer’s stool on a Sunday afternoon at the old Garden to protect himself from a rampaging Wilt Chamberlain, a move that made an impression on the Celtics’ first-round draft choice making his first visit to Boston. Yup, John Havlicek.

On a more serious note, it was Sam Jones who led a revolt of Black Celtics players by refusing to play an exhibition game after he and Satch Sanders had been denied restaurant service in a hotel that had grudgingly allowed them to sleep there. He found out what Red Auerbach was all about when the coach drove his Black players to the airport.

Sam Jones and Russell were very tight. Sam was enormously proud of the fact that they were the most decorated teammates in the history of American team sport with a combined 21 championship rings. He bled green, for sure.

“I remember that Lou Gehrig said that the greatest part of his life was being a Yankee,” Sam said in that Bodanza interview. “I felt the same way about being a Celtic.”

Damn, was he good, and never more so than when they threw the money on the table. Check out his playoff scoring averages from ‘62-63 to ‘67-68: 23.8, 23.2, 28.6, 24.8, 26.7, and 20.5.

He went out on a high note in 1969. He averaged 16.4 points as a 36-year-old shooting guard in the playoffs, the key moment being the famed bounce-around winner in Game 4 of the Finals against the Lakers.

Getting 21 in Game 7 was a fitting farewell. “It felt good,” he said. “That year we weren’t supposed to win. But in our hearts we knew we had an opportunity to win another championship if we were healthy — key word.”

We have to end with the bank shot. How many people are almost exclusively associated with one patented maneuver? Kareem with the hook, Dirk with the step-back, Curry with the ultra-bomb. Yup, yup, and yup. And then there was Sam Jones, who owned the banker.

It was a life well-led, on and off the court. We now live in a diminished world.







