How a win over the Patriots kicked off the Jaguars’ dumpster fire of a down stretch

One of the most important things you learn when it comes to covering the NFL is things are never as good as people think they are, and never as bad as people think they are. The truth is always somewhere in the middle.

The Jaguars are a mess. To call them a dumpster fire is an insult to dumpster fires. The front office would screw up a two-car funeral. Patriots rookie Mac Jones has as many wins as a starting quarterback this season (nine) as the franchise has had … since 2019.

And so, with Sunday’s game looming, it’s as good a time as any to recall that the Jags’ slide into irrelevance did not begin with the buffoonery of the Urban Meyer era. It started on one hot September day in 2018 against New England.

In north Florida, Sept. 16, 2018 was a day where it was only slightly cooler than the surface of the sun. Seriously: With the temperature at 97 degrees at kickoff, it was officially the hottest game in New England franchise history, and the hottest NFL game in 15 years.

Didn’t matter. The city of Jacksonville was in a lather. The Jaguars were going to get revenge on the Patriots for what happened in the 2017 AFC Championship Game.

Coming into that afternoon, the Jaguars were 15-8 in their previous 23 games. They had Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Fournette and playmakers like Calais (14.5 sacks) Campbell, Yannick (12.5 sacks) Ngakoue and Myles Jack. They were the NFL’s Next Big Thing.

They also had Blake Bortles, sure. But this was a team with a core that could overcome even him. Despite their narrow loss to the Patriots in that title game, the Jaguars had reason to point to this game as an opportunity to make a statement. “We are here. We have arrived. The rest of the league is going to have to deal with us for a very long time.”

So what happened? Jacksonville put up 480 yards on the way to a 31-20 win. New England melted as the Jaguars took a 24-3 lead and were never seriously threatened. Jacksonville was 10-for-14 on third down. Tom Brady was sacked twice, while Bortles was an astonishing 29-for-45 for 376 yards and four touchdowns.

After the game, the Jaguars took a victory lap. Things were only going to get better from there, right?

“We’re expecting a Super Bowl run,” Jack told ESPN after the game. “And that’s the type of caliber of defense and offensive play that you’re going to see. So, we’re just taking it week-by-week, and we’re just going to continue to show the league what we’re capable of.”

“We feel like if we’re at the top of our game,” Ramsey said, “we can’t be beat.”

Call it tempting fate. Call it karma. Whatever the case may be, since that September 2018 game, the Jaguars have fallen off the face of the earth. Ramsey and Fournette (and even Bortles) are long gone. In their place, it’s been a trail of poor personnel decisions, bad coaching, and poor execution.

Since that 2018 win over the Patriots, the Jaguars have gone 12-49, a winning percentage of .197. Their franchise highlight reel since that sweltering afternoon is basically just a loop of Sideshow Bob getting smacked in the face by rakes over and over again. They have gone from a spot in the NFL’s final four to the NFL’s punchline, cycling through coaches and quarterbacks while jumping from one embarrassing episode to another.

Sunday will mark the first time the Patriots and Jaguars have met since that fateful afternoon in 2018. While Jacksonville has played a grand total of zero playoff games, New England has a 41-24 (.631) mark with a Super Bowl win to boot in that same span.

Ultimately, maybe Sunday’s return date will mark the start of a new era of football for the Jaguars. Hey, who knows? After a three-plus year odyssey marked by ineptitude, anything is possible. Even dumpster fires are capable of burning themselves out.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.