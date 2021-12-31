Max Lowenberg, Winchester boys’ hockey prove tough to beat against Reading

“The first four minutes of each period, Reading took it to us,” Winchester coach Gino Khachadourian said. “We settled in a bit, the ice started shifting our way, and in the third period, it was a battle back and forth but our group ultimately took it to them.”

Reading (3-1-0) opened the game controlling play offensively and playing excellent defense in front of senior Franklin Zeiss, who fended off seven shots in the first period, including a breakaway chance and 2-1 opportunity from Winchester (4-0-0).

Making his second start of the season, sophomore Max Lowenberg was dominant in the crease against previously undefeated Reading, earning a 20-save shutout in leading visiting Winchester to a 2-0 Middlesex League boys’ hockey win Friday afternoon at Burbank Ice Arena.

Early in the third, Winchester captain Liam Doherty was called for interference. With Reading unable to capitalize on the power play, Winchester sophomore Dan Collins quickly gained all of the momentum, opening the scoring with a pass from Doherty at 4:54.

With 20 seconds remaining, junior Max Tong netted an empty net goal.

“Lowenberg played terrific, and it was only his second start for us. He stepped up, he’s a sound goaltender, and he is impressing our coaching staff every time we see him,” Khachadourian said.

Winchester's Dan Collins (8) watches as his shot eludes Reading goalie Franklin Zeiss. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Falmouth 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 2 — After the Clippers (5-0-1) rallied with two third-period goals, Tommy Peterson netted the winner in overtime in the nonleague matchup at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Hingham 2, Marshfield 1 — A goal late in the third period by Chase McKenna proved to be the winner, propelling the No. 10 Harbormen (3-2) to the nonleague win over the No. 12 Rams at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Needham 4, Lexington 0 — Colin Treacy made 15 saves and George Darwin notched his first career goal for the Rockets (1-5) in the nonleague road win at Hayden Rink. Jimmy Kenney added a goal and assist, and Aidan O’Malley and Tom Casey also scored.

Scituate 4, Silver Lake 0 — Teagan Pratt scored twice and Cole Coyne posted the shutout for the Sailors (4-2) in the Patriot League game at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Watertown 3, Wakefield 1 — Junior Aidan Campbell set up two goals for the Raiders (3-3), and senior captain Nathan Master scored a goal and dished out an assist in the Middlesex League win at Stoneham Arena

Girls’ hockey

Austin Prep 3, Shrewsbury 0 — Lauryn Hanafin continued her shutout streak and Kathryn Karo scored two goals for the top-ranked Cougars (5-0) in the nonleague win at Merrimack College. Isabel Hulse added two assists.

Girls’ basketball

Winchester 51, Malden Catholic 43 — Tourney MVP Emily Collins (18 points, 13 rebounds) powered Winchester (6-1) to the championship in the Bob Bigelow Classic. Senior captain Carmen Kelcourse had 10 points.