Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor ruled out for Sunday’s Jaguars game

The Patriots will be without Nelson Agholor for the second straight week as the 28-year-old wide receiver continues to recover from a concussion.

Agholor suffered the head injury in Week 15 against Indianapolis and hasn’t practiced since. He is the only Patriots player officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

The Patriots also have linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, and Brandon King on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Judon and Bentley were added to the list Monday, while Uche and King were added Tuesday.