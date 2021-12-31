Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor ruled out for Sunday’s Jaguars game

The Patriots will be without Nelson Agholor for the second straight week as the 28-year-old wide receiver continues to recover from a concussion.
Agholor suffered the head injury in Week 15 against Indianapolis and hasn’t practiced since. He is the only Patriots player officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.
The Patriots also have linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, and Brandon King on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Judon and Bentley were added to the list Monday, while Uche and King were added Tuesday.
Under the NFL’s new health and safety protocols, asymptomatic players can be activated after five days regardless of their vaccination status.
Eight other Patriots are considered questionable: defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and safety Adrian Phillips (illness/knee).
Hightower and Phillips did not practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Dugger is a new addition to the injury report, practicing in a limited capacity after being a full participant.
Center David Andrews (shoulder), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (hip), and right guard Shaq Mason (illness) were all removed from the injury report and will be available Sunday.
