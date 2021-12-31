Vikings lose quarterback Kirk Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers

The Vikings (7-8) are one game out of the last wild-card spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. The Packers (12-3) are in control of the top seed and a first-round bye.

Cousins is unvaccinated. Even if he were asymptomatic, he wouldn't be able to return in time to face the Packers. The NFL recently reduced the required quarantine period to five days for asymptomatic players.

The Vikings placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, two days before their most important game of the season at Green Bay.

The Vikings activated backup quarterback Sean Mannion from the COVID-19 reserve list, putting the seventh-year veteran in line to start at frigid Lambeau Field Sunday night. Rookie Kellen Mond, who was drafted in the third round, has not developed quickly enough this season to be considered.

Mannion started one game for the Rams in 2017 and one game for the Vikings in 2019, when Cousins was held out of the final regular-season game as a precaution prior to the playoffs.

In Denver, the Broncos scrubbed their regular practice for the second straight day and instead held an indoor walkthrough after several more players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Coach Vic Fangio said wide receiver Courtland Sutton also might be added to the virus list, which he expects to contain 15-18 players.

Fangio said he wasn’t sure he’d be able to dress the usual 45 players Sunday when the Broncos (7-8) play the Chargers (8-7), who are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak of their own.

The Broncos will be without at least two starting wide receivers (Jeudy, Tim Patrick) and maybe all three if Sutton is confirmed infected, three of their top four edge rushers (Chubb, Jonathon Cooper and Stephen Weatherly), their top slot cornerback (Bryce Callahan), their dime back (Caden Sterns), their starting right tackle (Bobby Massie) and their top swing tackle (Calvin Anderson). Also out because of COVID-19 is defensive line coach Bill Kollar.

Around the league, teams were experiencing more gains than losses as players in the pre-Christmas surge of positive tests have begun to trickle back to action.

Returning from COVID-19 reserve:

▪ Safety Jahleel Addae and running back Marlon Mack to the Colts.

▪ Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to the Bears.

▪ Wide receiver Mike Evans to the Buccaneers, who put punter Bradley Pinion on the COVID-19 reserve list.

▪ Guard Sean Harlow to the Cardinals.

▪ Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the Falcons.

Bears QB Fields likely out

Quarterback Justin Fields likely will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury when the Bears host the Giants Sunday.

Coach Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton will start after being sidelined because of a groin injury and Nick Foles will be the backup. Fields is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.