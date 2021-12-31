What has happened to the Patriots’ late-season magic?

Yet for three years now, the Patriots seem to have lost their late-season magic.

Between 2001 and 2018, the Patriots amassed a remarkable 70-16 record in December and January regular-season games, for an .814 win percentage that was the best in the NFL by a significant margin. The Steelers were next at .736, followed by the Packers at .686 and Eagles at .632. Seven times in those 18 seasons, the Patriots went undefeated in their final month(s).

One of the core tenets of the Patriots dynasty was that they often played their best football late in the season, as the stakes grew higher.

Advertisement

In 2019, Tom Brady’s last season, the Patriots went 2-3 down the stretch, ruining their shot at a first-round bye.

In 2020 with Cam Newton, the Patriots again went 2-3 and missed the playoffs at 7-9.

And this year with Mac Jones, the Patriots went 1-2 in December to fall from No. 1 to No. 6 in the AFC playoff race. They had an important win over Buffalo before their bye week, but then lost two crucial games to the Colts and Bills, looking sloppy in each performance.

That’s 5-8 in December/January the last three seasons, with two games to go this season — Sunday at home against the Jaguars and the following week at the Dolphins.

The 9-6 Patriots have gone from dreaming about a first-round bye to needing to win just to seal a wild card spot.

“We know we’re capable of playing better, and that’s definitely frustrating when you don’t do that for two weeks in a row, coming off a bye,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said. “Now there’s two games left. We don’t have time to gradually improve. We’ve got to go execute and figure out how to win a game Sunday.”

Advertisement

The Patriots have been beset by slow starts in each of their last two games. Against the Colts, they were shut out in the first half for the first time in 100 games, and trailed, 20-0, at the start of the fourth quarter. Against Buffalo, the Patriots couldn’t match the Bills score for score, and found themselves trailing, 20-7, midway through the third quarter.

Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison believes they have lacked energy since the bye week.

“Every time I turn on the tape the last two weeks, they’re not matching the energy,” said Harrison, who is now with NBC’s “Football Night in America.” “The Patriots aren’t good enough just to show up. They’ve got to be ready and they have to match the other team’s energy. And for them not to match the team’s energy for two straight weeks is very disappointing.”

The Patriots’ two-game losing streak may just be a case of running into two of the top teams in the NFL. The Bills have an elite quarterback and are considered Super Bowl contenders. The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the AFC, with a terrific offensive line and a defense that has forced the NFL’s second-most turnovers. The Patriots’ seven-game win streak in October and November was impressive, but didn’t come against many top teams.

Yet some Patriots seem to agree with Harrison’s assessment. Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo indicated the team has been tentative the last couple of weeks.

Advertisement

“We just have to play better and coach better, and not put our toe in the water, and just be ready to go,” Mayo said. “And that’s the most disappointing thing, for us at least, when we don’t start fast. We’re sitting there fighting from behind, and it’s always tough to beat a lot of quality opponents that way.”

Receiver Kendrick Bourne, who had just five catches for 77 yards in three December games, believes the team hasn’t had the right focus early in games.

“Really just locking in, executing,” Bourne said. “Feels like we haven’t been hitting all of our points in the beginning — starting late, starting slow. It’s already frustrating, it’s already annoying that we’re not playing the way that we want to.”

It’s not just one side of the ball, either. Against the Colts, the offense struggled in the first half but found its footing in the second half. The defense was solid for most of the game, but allowed a 67-yard touchdown run in crunch time.

Against the Bills, the offense again was sleepy in the first half, and the defense couldn’t get a stop all day.

“When you look at those games that we’ve lost, there have been spurts,” Mayo said. “And this world, it’s not about playing good football in spurts. It’s about playing consistently on a down-after-down basis. And we just haven’t been able to do that over the last couple weeks.”

The Patriots’ problems perhaps start in practice, which also is unusual for a Bill Belichick-coached team. After the Colts loss, Jones was critical of his and his teammates’ effort in practice that week.

Advertisement

Tuesday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hammered home the importance of consistency, especially in practice this week.

“We’ve always kind of thought that our execution on the practice field gives us the best chance for that to become game reality,” McDaniels said. “So that’s the goal this week — have a great Wednesday [practice], and then try to follow it up with two more days, and then see if we can’t carry over it into Sunday and play a consistent game.

“Four quarters, start the game the right way, limit the mistakes, limit turnovers, penalties, and try to play the game the right way from ahead. That’s our goal.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.