With Sam Jones’s death, Bob Cousy loses another beloved Celtics teammate

“I just got off the phone with Satch,” Cousy said from his Worcester home Friday morning. “I told him not to look over his shoulder.

Bob Cousy got the call early Friday. New Year’s Eve. Another teammate was gone.

“Now we’re down to just three. Satch [Tom Sanders], Russ [Bill Russell], and I are holding up the float, I guess. The last thing I said to Satch was that I’m going to have my lonely New Year’s Eve drink tonight at 6 o’clock and I’m going to hoist it to Sam. I told Satch he should do the same and he said, ‘I won’t have mine till 10,’ and I said, ‘By 10, I will have been asleep for an hour.’ ”

Advertisement

I reached the Cooz about an hour after he’d been contacted by Celtics official Jeff Twiss with the news that Jones had died Thursday night at the age of 88.

“My power’s been off all morning, so I haven’t had any lights or heat,” said Cousy. “But Jeff called and told me that Sam had passed. I called Satch and he was aware of it.

“I hadn’t spoken with Sam in a while, but he’d become close with a dear friend of mine down in Jacksonville. So the last few years I’ve been getting information from Sam. I knew he’d been having some difficulties.”

In the spring of 1957, on the recommendation of former Celtic player Bones McKinney (then coach at Wake Forest), Celtic coach Red Auerbach selected Jones out of tiny North Carolina Central after the Celtics had won their first championship with rookies Russell and Tommy Heinsohn.

Jones didn’t start right away — he had to wait behind Hall of Fame guards Cousy and Bill Sharman — but he played the next 11 seasons with Russell, winning 10 championship rings (second in NBA history) before retiring with Russell after the Celtics beat the Wilt Chamberlain Lakers in 1969.

Advertisement

“It was a shame he had to wait,” said Cousy. “I can’t imagine what it was like for Sam and K.C. [Jones] — both of whom became Hall of Famers — to sit the amount of time they sat waiting for Sharman and I to go away. But Sam got a lot of time. He was my primary target when he got in there. Sam would never [expletive] miss.”

There’s a famous photo of Sam Jones picking up a photographer’s stool to defend himself against Chamberlain at the Old Garden in 1962.

“Sam used to taunt Wilt something terrible,” said the Cooz. “Wilt half the time wouldn’t come down the floor if we were in transition. Sam would be waiting by himself and I would go to that option and Sam would be, like, 20 feet from the basket, waving to Chamberlain — ‘Come on out, big fella,’ and Wilt would take a few steps and Sam would drill that backboard shot, saying, ‘Too late.’ Sam never missed.”

Sam Jones (left) grabs a photographer's stool as Wilt Chamberlain approaches. Paul J. Connell

Cousy is 93. The team photo from his final NBA season (1962-63) features 11 Hall of Famers, including Auerbach and Celtics owner Walter Brown. Almost all of those Hall of Fame players had long, full lives, but there have been a lot of these sad phone calls in recent years.

The Celtic family lost John Havlicek in April of 2019, Heinsohn in November of 2020, and K.C. Jones on Christmas Day last year.

Advertisement

Now there is news of the passing of Sam Jones. Delivered on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s just a continuation, unfortunately,” said Cousy. “At this point in my life, especially living alone, that’s what old folks do. We sit and we feel sorry for ourselves. My daughters call me almost every day, so I have contact, but it is a lonely time in your life.

“Every day you are reminded of your mortality. The Big Guy? Is there a Big Guy or not? These are the kinds of thoughts that, when you are in the action, or busy, you very seldom have except when you go to church. Other than that, you don’t dwell on it, but at my age, that’s all you [expletive] do.

“I like to sit and meditate and think. Normally, I blank out all the negative stuff and focus on the positive stuff, but there are times when you get into these kinds of funks, and today will be one. It’s the New Year and Sam has passed and now we’re down to three.”

…

Picked-up pieces:

▪ Quiz: Name the only athlete ever selected in the first round of the NFL and Major League Baseball drafts (answer below).

▪ When Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley was paralyzed after a vicious hit by Oakland safety Jack Tatum in a preseason game Aug. 12, 1978, John Madden visited Stingley in his Bay area hospital room every day until Stingley was able to travel.

Advertisement

“I don’t remember how long that was, but it was at least several weeks,” former Patriots general manager Pat Sullivan recalled this week.

When Madden retired from the sideline one year later, he cited the Tatum-Stingley collision as one of the reasons for getting out.

▪ From former Globie and Football Hall of Famer Lesley Visser: “For so much of America, it feels like losing a family member. John was like a modern Mark Twain. He had humor and insight about the entire human condition. One time we were riding the Madden Cruiser through Nebraska on Route 80, heading to a 49ers game. After looking out the window for a while, John turned to me and said, ‘I don’t get it with dark chocolate. It’s like they got halfway to milk … and quit.’ ”

▪ The Celtics plan to release the names on their 75th anniversary team on or around Jan. 23. Fifteen players will be named to the first, second, and third all-time units.

▪ The Sports Hub’s beatdown of poor WEEI in the recent ratings is reminiscent of the old days of the UConn women beating Hampton, 116-45, in the NCAA Tournament. When did Geno Auriemma become GM at the Hub?

▪ There’s a drumbeat in New York for the Giants to make a whopper trade to acquire Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Advertisement

▪ Serena Williams has won 23 majors, last winning one at the 2017 Australian Open. She still trails Margaret Court, 24-23.

▪ The Detroit Pistons and Lions went into the weekend with an aggregate record of 7-40.

▪ Can anybody assure me that Larry Lucchino won’t sell the WooSox?

▪ Ridiculous to hear Patriots fans crying about officials after the Patriots were manhandled by the Bills at Gillette last weekend. It’s the kind of loser’s lament we ridicule when it happens in other markets.

▪ You know it’s bad out there when the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is postponed. Best in Show was supposed to be Jan. 25-26 at Madison Square Garden.

▪ Tom Brady faces the Jets Sunday at the Meadowlands, perhaps for the last time. Brady is 30-8 lifetime against the Jets (remember the Buttfumble game?) with 61 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions. The Jets are not slated to play Tampa Bay again until 2025, when Brady will be 48.

▪ The New York Times Wednesday ran a terrific (and alarming) piece on MYHockey Rankings, a youth hockey site that helps coaches schedule games against teams of equal talent, but also, according to the Times story, promotes “the parent-driven culture of the sport, emphasizing winning over player development.”

The site furnishes weekly rankings of about 13,000 traveling youth teams with players aged 9 to 18. Swell. National ranking for 9-year-olds. According to the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program, hockey parents annually spend an average of $2,583 per player.

▪ Keep an eye out for the great Gary Tanguay when you watch “Don’t Look Up.” Gare Bear is part of an ensemble cast that includes Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cate Blanchett. Reminds me a little of the “Seinfeld” episode when George Costanza is hired by the Yankees. Streep … DiCaprio … Blanchett … Tanguay! is a little like “Ruth … Gehrig … DiMaggio … Costanza!”

▪ How long before we see David Ortiz selling reverse mortgages on TV?

▪ Quiz answer: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (Oakland A’s in 2018, Arizona in 2019).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.