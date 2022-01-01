Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Highlights included a horned grebe at Stockbridge Bowl, eight greater scaup at Laurel Lake in Lee, a red-breasted merganser at Lake Onota in Pittsfield, a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Williamstown, and five red crossbills in Windsor.

As 2021 came to a close, a number of interesting birds continued to be seen throughout the state. Unfortunately, the very rare Steller’s sea-eagle seen on the lower Taunton River one week ago has moved on and was last seen in the vicinity of Georgetown, Maine. The various Christmas bird counts taking place over the last couple weeks have nonetheless turned up their own special sightings, and it will be fascinating to see what turns up in early 2022.

Bristol County: Acushnet continued to host a Eurasian wigeon at The Sawmill area. In Fairhaven, a Barrow’s goldeneye at West Island, a snow goose on Shaw Road, and one or more snowy owls at Sconticut Neck, Angelica Rock, and West Island. In New Bedford, two Northern shovelers were found, a house wren was seen in Dartmouth, and wintering Baltimore orioles were sighted in Acoaxet and North Attleborough.

Cape Cod: There was a generous share of interesting sightings last week that included a Pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown, where a very late Western sandpiper continued to be observed. Another Pacific loon was spotted in Barnstable Harbor off Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary, a blue-winged teal at Mill Pond in Barnstable, a continuing marbled godwit at Forest Beach in Chatham, a very late willet at West Dennis Beach, a continuing Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham, a Bohemian waxwing at High Head in Truro, a blue-gray gnatcatcher in Dennis, and a yellow-breasted chat at the East Sandwich Game Farm in Sandwich. Offshore at Stellwagen Bank, Christmas bird counters recorded 17 dovekies, a remarkable 104 common murres, nine razorbills, and four Atlantic puffins.

Essex County: There was an eared grebe at Little Private Beach in Marblehead, a canvasback at Kenoza Lake in Haverhill, a late least bittern at Plum Island, where a sora and a Northern shrike were also seen, and a seaside sparrow was discovered in the marsh adjacent to Newburyport Harbor.

Franklin County: Notable sightings included a snow goose and a cackling goose at Tri-Town Beach in Whately, a Northern shrike at the Orange Airport, and seven evening grosbeaks in Leyden.

Hampshire County: Hadley continued to host a Western meadowlark at the Honey Pot and a cackling goose was spotted at the campus pond on the UMass campus in Amherst, and at the Holyoke Dam, an Iceland gull was spotted.

Martha’s Vineyard: The island was graced by a lingering osprey at Felix Neck Sanctuary and six tardy tree swallows in Chilmark, and a snow goose at Waller Farm.

Middlesex County: Greater white-fronted geese were spotted at the Wetherbee Conservation Area in Acton, Nine Acre Corner in Concord, and the School Fields in Acton. Some of these sightings may have represented the same individual. Two cackling geese were seen at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, and at Farm Pond in Sherborn a Barrow’s goldeneye was observed. A Lesser black-backed gull and a glaucous gull were identified at Silver Lake in Wilmington, and a European goldfinch continued to frequent the Lexington Community Farm. At Wash Brook in Sudbury, a rough-legged hawk was sighted this week.

Nantucket: The island had its share of unusual waterfowl, including two Tundra swans and two tufted ducks at Hummock Pond, the continued presence of a trumpeter swanat Sesachacha Pond, a common gallinule at Miacomet Pond, three great egrets at the UMass Field Station marsh, and four lingering semipalmated plovers at Hummock Pond.

Norfolk County: A Rufous hummingbird continues to visit a feeder at 34 Clearwater Road in Brookline, a lesser black-backed gull was seen at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, and a snowy owl was present at Wollaston Beach.

Plymouth County: King eiders were seen at Hull, Brant Rock in Marshfield, and Scituate Light in Scituate Harbor. A black-crowned night-heron was spotted in Plymouth Harbor, and a Northern goshawk was photographed in flight at Duxbury Beach.

Suffolk County: Boston continued to sustain a very late Wilson’s warbler at McLaughlin Woods, two redheads were still lingering at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, and five white-crowned sparrows were tallied at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: The region hosted a snow goose in Westborough, three sandhill cranes along Center Bridge Road in Lancaster, two Iceland gulls in Fitchburg, a rough-legged hawk at the Worcester Airport, and a Northern goshawk at Gate Eight at the Wachusett Reservoir in Boylston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.