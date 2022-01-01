Boston’s First baby of 2022 born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Brigham and Women’s Hospital welcomed a baby girl at 12:05 a.m., the hospital announced Saturday.

New babies were born at Boston hospitals, with the first arriving just minutes into 2022.

New Year’s Day brought cries of joy to some Boston area families.

Aria Grace weighed seven-pounds and five-ounces, Brigham and Women’s said in a statement.

“Mom and baby are resting comfortably,” the statement said.

A photo released by the hospital show Aria Grace cradled in the arms of her smiling mother and adoring father.

The birth of the city’s first New Year’s baby is a point of pride for Boston’s acclaimed hospitals.

Officials at Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center, and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center always track which hospital delivers the first baby and share information, the statement said.

Soon after Aria Grace made her way into the world, a few more babies followed.

MGH welcomed a boy born at 1:43 a.m. and a girl at 3:02 a.m., Mike Morrison, director of media relations for the hospital, said in an e-mail.

One baby was born at Tufts Medical Center at 4:33 a.m., Jeremy Lechan, a spokesman for the hospital said in an e-mail.







