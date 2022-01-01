City faces racial and age discrimination lawsuits from former gang-intervention workers

Since November, three former employees, and a fourth on unpaid medical leave, have filed retaliation lawsuits against the city and managers of SOAR Boston, the city’s gang intervention program, alleging unfair and dangerous working conditions. Managers who wanted a younger workforce were at odds with a group of experienced rank-and-file employees, the lawsuits claim, and when the COVID-19 pandemic began, they imposed harsh conditions to push out older and disabled staffers.

Managers allegedly mocked a veteran streetworker with advanced cancer because he wore adult diapers. Another employee said she feared for her safety after learning that a supervisor told gang members that she lives in a neighborhood claimed by a rival group. When the pandemic arrived, leaders allegedly ignored many COVID-19 safety protocols, and last year at least 20 workers contracted the virus.

“It was just horrible,” said Jamaine Gaitor, 44, a former streetworker and union steward who was fired last November. Gaitor said he believes he was terminated because he complained that the work environment was hostile. The city declined to comment, citing the litigation, and didn’t respond to a question about COVID-19 safety measures at SOAR Boston.

Gaitor and two former colleagues, Stephen D. Powell, 53, and Sean D. Pitts, 50, allege that the city and three managers discriminated against them based on their age and race. The men are Black. They also allege that the city retaliated against them after they complained that the gang-intervention program wasn’t following safety protocols to protect workers from COVID-19.

A fourth lawsuit was brought by Undini Sanz, who identifies as Afro-Latina, and alleges retaliation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, but not racial or age discrimination. The cases were filed in Suffolk Superior Court, but the city recently moved to have the lawsuits from Powell, Pitts, and Gaitor handled in federal court.

Sanz went on leave in July after learning that Leroy Peeples, the gang intervention program’s strategy and operations manager, divulged to gang members that she lives in a neighborhood that a rival group claims as its turf, her lawsuit said. The complaint said she was fired from her position as an outreach and engagement coordinator on Sept. 7.

Peeples, who is Black, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Also named as defendants are Talia Wright-Rivera, the director of SOAR Boston, and Wascar Castillo, human resources director for the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the parent agency for the gang-intervention program. The complaints say streetworker positions are held mostly by Black workers, while Hispanic workers held most management jobs. The complaints also allege that Black workers were disciplined for infractions that did not result in discipline for Hispanic or white workers, and that employees who complained about the work environment were assigned heavier caseloads.

Wright-Rivera and Castillo didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“One of the things that’s important in this case is to see that people in protected classes, or even in the same protected class, can discriminate against other people in the protected class. And that’s exactly what happened here,” said Janet Ruggieri, a lawyer for the four plaintiffs. “There’s no question that people with darker skin, people who are Black, were treated differently than people who are Hispanic or lighter skinned.”

SOAR Boston dispatches workers to city streets to forge relationships with young people involved in gangs, help connect them to services like health care, education, and job opportunities, and respond to acts of gang-related violence in an effort to prevent retaliation.

The conflicts arose after former mayor Martin J. Walsh tapped Wright-Rivera to direct SOAR Boston in July 2019, the lawsuits allege. Her appointment coincided with an overhaul of the streetworker program and the unveiling of its new name, SOAR Boston, which stands for Street Outreach, Advocacy, and Response. Rivera was a former streetworker and returned to the program after holding leadership roles at the Boston TenPoint Coalition and the anti-poverty fund Boston Rising.

Testifying before a City Council committee in Sept. , Wright-Rivera said the streetworker program was redesigned in response to criticism that it wasn’t effective and changes were implemented after three years of union negotiations.

“We have expectations for our outreach and engagement coordinators and we’re holding them accountable to that,” she said.

Three of the lawsuits said SOAR Boston managers reported to Marta Rivera, interim commissioner for the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, and claimed the organization’s leadership included many of Rivera’s friends or relatives. Rivera didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuits allege Wright-Rivera singled out workers based on their age and said at roll call meetings that workers over 40 were too old to be effective streetworkers.

“Are you still here? Don’t you want to move on? This is a job for young people,” Wright-Rivera allegedly told Gaitor, an Iraq war veteran who joined the gang-intervention program in 2006.

The lawsuits accuse Wright-Rivera and Peeples of mocking and harassing a 75-year-old streetworker who had developed incontinence during treatment for an advanced form of cancer. Peeples told Gaitor that he wanted the worker, who was Black, to leave the program so another person could have his job, which had supervisory responsibilities, his lawsuit said. The worker died in February 2020.

Gaitor said the way managers treated his colleague was painful to witness.

Two Black women who worked for the program were also targeted because of their age, the lawsuits said. One is 53, and the other is in her 60s and left her job to take a position with the Boston Public Library, according to Gaitor’s complaint.

Another dispute arose in December 2019 from Wright-Rivera’s orders that streetworkers ride together in a van that read, “Boston Centers for Youth and Families” on the outside, Gaitor said.

Sanz, Powell, and Gaitor objected and asked if they could use their own cars instead, citing health concerns they believed would be exacerbated by riding with 14 to 16 colleagues, the complaint said. All three have anxiety; Sanz and Gaitor also have depression and post-traumatic stress disorder; and Powell has asthma and arthritis, the lawsuits said.

Wright-Rivera refused, but Sanz and Powell took their own cars anyway and were disciplined with written warnings, although the union contract stipulates that discipline begin with verbal warnings, the lawsuits said. Gaitor rode in the van and had a panic attack in front of his co-workers, his complaint said.

When the pandemic began, Wright-Rivera continued to require streetworkers to drive together in the van, the lawsuits alleged. In April 2020, Wright-Rivera required streetworkers to ride in the van with a colleague who had been exposed to COVID-19 but was ordered to work during his quarantine period, according to the lawsuit. That worker tested positive for COVID-19 a short time later, the complaints said.

Gaitor said the van assignments wasted time because streetworkers weren’t allowed to stop and talk with people in the neighborhoods they drove through.

“We can’t accomplish anything driving around in a van, but their whole thing is that they didn’t want us to accomplish anything. They just wanted the van to be visible,” he said.

During the pandemic, “the hostility and targeting of employees by Wright Rivera and Peeples got more severe,” the complaints alleged.

Powell tested positive for COVID-19 last December, and believes his infection resulted from SOAR Boston’s failure to follow COVID-19 protocols and “blatantly placing its employees in harm’s way,” his complaint alleged. After contracting COVID-19, Powell developed a hearth arrhythmia, and wore a heart monitor for a time, and his rheumatoid arthritis has flared. He is on unpaid medical leave, but his lawsuit said he has “effectively been constructively discharged.”

Pitts, who began working for the streetworker program in 1999, took time off in April 2020 under the Family Medical Leave Act to care for his mother, who had COVID-19. When his leave ended that October, Castillo told him to return to work or be fired, his complaint said. Pitts resigned.

Gaitor, who now works for the state as an employment counselor for veterans, said he hopes the legal action brings accountability to the program. Being a streetworker, he said, had been a dream job.

“I’ve always liked working with the youth,” he said. “That was my passion.”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.