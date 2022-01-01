L Street Brownies mark the start of 2022 with the annual polar plunge

The milder than usual temperatures were warm enough for David Crowell of Canton to allow his 7-year-old son, Bode, to join him for a dip.

The water temperature was 47.5 degrees, just a tad warmer than the air temperature of 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In thick fog and the occasional drop of rain, the L Street Brownies annual polar plunge was held on Saturday morning, drawing hundreds of New Year’s Day revelers into chilly Dorchester Bay.

“This is a perfect year for a first timer,” said Crowell, 53, who donned a Santa cap for his 21st plunge. “If it was too cold, we wouldn’t have let him.”

Advertisement

Even Bode wasn’t fazed by the chilly waters.

“I was expecting it to be a little colder,” he said.

Around 9 a.m., dozens of people waded into the water, many wearing colorful costumes, while a few brave men were bare chested. As the water splashed around them, they let out shrieks and screams, a familiar echo on New Year’s Day in South Boston.

The traditional plunge differed slightly this year. Since the L Street bathhouse at the Curley Community Center is undergoing reservations, swimmers gathered next door on M Street Beach.

As dozens dried off on the sand around 9:40 a.m., members of the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums led a procession of dozens more people onto the beach to take the plunge.

Bagpipers Roy Tribble, center, and Kevin Fitzgerald of the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes & Drums led swimmers to the water. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The crowd was much larger than the one that assembled last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic kept people out of the water, Crowell said. Last year, people participated in a less organized fashion, he said.

There were still signs of the lingering pandemic. Some participants appeared to keep their distance from other groups before they went into the water. Multiple people said friends who had encouraged them to plunge or who had planned to join them, stayed home due to COVID-19 exposure or infection.

Advertisement

Crowell said two of his friends who usually join him for the annual dip had tested positive for the virus and stayed home.

Nicole Joress of Norwood said her friend who encouraged her to join the swim couldn’t attend after being exposed to COVID.

“I first said no and then I thought about it, and I said ‘I’m doing it,’” said Joress, 34, who sported an American-flag printed outfit for her first-ever New Year’s Day dip. “I’m an adrenaline junkie.”

Others charged forward into the decades-old tradition that binds generations.

Fred McDonough, of Revere, said this year was his 23rd time taking part in the swim, an event he “absolutely” looks forward to every year. It is a tradition that began with his uncle, who was an original L Street Brownie and used to bring McDonough to participate when he was a child.

“It’s about 40 degrees, which makes it pretty warm,” McDonough, a contractor, said. “We’ve done it where it’s been snowing, it’s zero, wind chill. You couldn’t have better weather [this year].”

Among the veterans of the event, which dates back to the 20th century, were also a number of first timers.

“I’ve had this on my bucket list for a long time,” said Lucie Monroe, a Somerville resident and mental health counselor who said she swam for about 30 seconds.

“I think doing something hard, something that you have to push yourself to do, the pride and accomplishment and self-esteem boost you get from that, that’s priceless,” Monroe, 43, said.

Advertisement

Emily Smith, 30, of Belmont, said the swim marked a way to kick off the year with a “fresh start.”

“The new year is starting off really well,” Smith said. “It’s nice to see so many people out but still being respectful of social distancing, and [there’s] a sense of community. It’s nice. Hopefully we can all start over.”

Billy Williams, right, emerged from the water during the the annual polar plunge at the M Street Beach in Boston on Saturday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Susan Malone charged towards the water. She said it was her 7th year taking part in the L Street Brownies’ annual event. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A family emerged from the water during the the annual polar plunge. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Members of the L Street Ice Swimmers entered the water. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Tim Regan floated in the water. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.