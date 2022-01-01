fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot in Roxbury early on New Year’s Day

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated January 1, 2022, 7 minutes ago

A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot in Roxbury early Saturday morning, Boston police said.

The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 60 Cheney St. at 4:20 a.m., Officer Andre Watson said. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was found about one block north of the location where a man was fatally shot and two women were wounded in a shooting just five days earlier.

The incident is under investigation, Watson said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video