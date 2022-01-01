Man shot in Roxbury early on New Year’s Day

A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot in Roxbury early Saturday morning, Boston police said.
The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 60 Cheney St. at 4:20 a.m., Officer Andre Watson said. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was found about one block north of the location where a man was fatally shot and two women were wounded in a shooting just five days earlier.
The incident is under investigation, Watson said.
