N.H. police searching for missing girl last seen in late 2019

Seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery was last seen in Manchester in October 2019, the Manchester Police Department said. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and might be wearing glasses, the department said.

Police in Manchester, N.H., are searching for a young girl who has been missing for more than two years, but police were not made aware of her disappearance until last week, authorities said.

Harmony Montgomery was 5 years old when she was last seen in late 2019, Manchester, N.H., police said.

In a press conference on Friday, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the department has been in contact with Harmony’s family this week but he did not say who reported her missing.

It is unclear why police were not aware Harmony was missing until more than two years after she was last seen.

“The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are thoroughly being investigated as we speak,” Aldenberg said.

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen, he said. She had been enrolled in a Massachusetts school, but Aldenberg did not provide further information about her ties to the state.

“I’m begging the community,” he said. “I don’t care if you saw this young girl a year ago and you think it’s irrelevant. Call us. ... Let’s lessen that two-year window and keep shrinking that two-year window to the present day today and let’s chase down every possible avenue in hopes of finding Harmony.”

Aldenberg said the search is focused on Harmony and not on any adults. He said the department does not know who she might be with or if she might be riding in a specific vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

