Pedestrian hit and killed on Route 3 in Billerica

The incident happened in the northbound lane prior to exit 78, State Police said in an e-mail. The crash is under investigation.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Route 3 in Billerica Saturday night, officials said.

The Massachusetts Transportation Department said on Twitter about 9 p.m. that Route 3 northbound was closed for investigators in the wake of the crash, except for the left breakdown lane, and was expected to remain closed for about two hours.

No further information was immediately available.

