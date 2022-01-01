Pregnant woman stabbed in Hopkinton, co-worker charged with attempted murder

Officers found a pregnant woman suffering multiple stab wounds, and she was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, police said. Her condition was not released Friday night.

Officers were called to 28 Main St., the location of HomeTown Barbershop, at 5 p.m. after 911 callers reported a stabbing there, police said in a statement.

A Framingham man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman inside a Hopkinton business on Friday, police said.

Police arrested the woman’s co-worker Harry David Martinez, 40, and charged him with attempted murder, assault and battery on a pregnant woman, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the statement said. He is set to be arraigned Monday in Framingham District Court.

Martinez “suffered cuts in the attack,” police said, and was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.

Hopkinton police and State Police detectives with the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating.

