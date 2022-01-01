With supplies running short, school employees will each get only one COVID-19 test

The state will provide only one COVID-19 test per school employee, instead of the two originally planned, as supply shortages continue to challenge efforts for a safe return to school, education officials confirmed Saturday.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education notified school superintendents Friday night that the department had received 227,166 tests from two manufacturers, enough to provide one to each teacher and staff member.

The e-mail said that the department’s original test order was delayed “and we worked quickly to find an alternative supply.”