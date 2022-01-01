fb-pixel Skip to main content

UK lockdowns should be ‘last resort,’ Sajid Javid says in Daily Mail

By Tatiana Darie Bloomberg,Updated January 1, 2022, 23 minutes ago
Sajid Javid.
Sajid Javid.Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid signaled that he’s opposed to further restrictions in response to the omicron variant and pledged to make more tests available in the coming months.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Javid reiterated his view that the country must try to live with Covid-19. New curbs must be an “absolutely last resort”, he said, citing the “enormous health, social and economic costs of lockdowns.”

It’s inevitable that there will be a big increase in the number of people in the hospital with the virus over the next month given the lag between infection and hospitalization, Javid said. The country reported almost 190,000 new cases on Friday, a record.

Advertisement

The government has faced criticism about a lack of Covid testing availability amid estimates that one in 25 people would have tested positive for the disease last week. In response, officials will be tripling the supply of lateral flow tests for January and February compared to their plan before the variant began to spread, Javid said.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video