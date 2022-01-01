After lengthy break, Woburn girls’ hockey can’t break stalemate with Arlington

“During the first 15 minutes of the game, we had to weather the storm,” Woburn coach Steve Kennedy said. “Arlington is a really experienced team, being quick and physical. Our girls did a nice job at bouncing back and performing well on the power play opportunities,” said Kennedy. “It was a full game-length effort, but with our long layoff without a game since the 22nd, I am proud of this group.”

Arlington (2-0-1) came out blazing in the first period, posting nine shots on goal and bringing energy and physicality against the Tanners (3-1-1). Arlington senior captain Gabby Russo opened the scoring with a brilliant wrist shot, beating Woburn’s Alyssa Wackrow blocker-side. Freshman Julia Krepelka and sophomore Grace Corsett collected helpers on the play.

In its first game back on the ice since Dec. 22, the Woburn girls’ hockey team took visiting Arlington down to the wire Saturday, finishing with a 2-2 overtime tie at O’Brien Rink.

A penalty-ridden second period led to momentum shifting, with Woburn controlling offensive zone time. Senior ML Pineros put Woburn on the board, finishing on a dominant offensive rush from star freshmen Madelyn Soderquist and Kate Sullivan. Defenseman Taylor Buckley cashed in a power play goal off of a pass from Meaghan Keough to put the Tanners on top 2-1.

Woburn's Taylor Buckley (17) reacts after scoring on Arlington goalie Elise Rodd (back right) during a Middlesex League girls' hockey game. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

With six minutes remaining in the game, senior Devin Norman netted the tying goal off of a pass from Molly Connelly to complete Arlington’s late rally. The Spy Ponders forced an overtime period on Woburn’s home ice, resulting in both teams collecting a point for the tie. The final shot count was 22-21 in favor of Arlington.

“We played a decent game, but we were really trying to build off our 4-1 win over St. Mary’s,” Arlington coach Jeff Mead said. “We are happy to leave here with a point, but we know we can play better.”

Arlington's Devin Norman (24) tucks the tying goal past Woburn gooalie Alyssa Wackrow. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Plymouth 6, Scituate 2 — Emy Spinale scored two goals and set up two more as Plymouth (3-2) picked up the Patriot League win at Armstrong Arena.

Boys’ hockey

Duxbury 5, Barnstable 1 — Dan Bird and Aidan Harrington each lit the lamp twice for the Dragons (3-1-1) in the nonleague win over the Red Hawks (0-5-1) at The Bog in Kingston. Cormac Weiler also scored for Duxbury.

Gloucester 8, Lynnfield 5 — Jack Costanzo scored four goals, the last an empty-netter that capped the nonleague win for the Fishermen (5-0) in a battle of unbeatens at McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody. Emerson Marshall (goal, three assists) and Brett Cunningham (goal, two assists) also had big games for Gloucester, with Colby Jewell and Dan O’Leary adding goals. Aidan Burke and Drew Damiani led the Pioneers (4-1) with a goal and assist each. Joe Raffa, Janssen Sperling and Dylan Damiani had the other goals.

Nantucket 3, St. John Paul II 1 — Hudson Perry netted a pair of third-period goals to propel the Whalers (3-3) to the win over the Lions (1-3-1) in Cape & Islands League action at Lt. Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.

Newton North 2, Lowell Catholic 2 — Nate Parreira had a goal and assist for Lowell Catholic, and Alex Pescatore added a goal for the Crusaders (1-2-3) in the nonleague draw at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown. Aiden Umina and James Bombara each scored and Peter Dukakis had a pair of assists for the Tigers (0-2-1).

Stoneham 5, Melrose 2 — Joe Aronis scored twice and the Spartans (3-3) outlasted the Red Raiders in a Middlesex Freedom matchup at Stoneham Arena.

Whitman-Hanson 2, Pembroke 1 — Joe Culley scored both goals on assists from Matt Solari and Luke Tropeano for the Panthers (3-3) in their Patriot League road win at Hobomock Ice Arena.