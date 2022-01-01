Changing the COVID rules will help the NFL on the field, but will it be safe for players?

The NFL and NFL Players Association of course chose Option B this past week, revising their COVID-19 protocols to mirror the new guidance from the CDC and allow players to return to their teams after five days instead of 10, regardless of vaccination status.

With hundreds of players testing positive for the new Omicron variant in December, the NFL had two choices — pause the season or change the rules.

Whether the new protocols will keep everyone safe is still unclear. Players and coaches can return to their teams if they don’t have a fever or other symptoms on Day 5, and are cleared by their team physician. They will have to wear a mask at the practice facility for the next five days, but won’t have to provide a negative test to return.

The changes will put players back on the field and help the NFL get its games in (and keep the checks flowing). Teams that were decimated by COVID can now get their players back sooner.

“We’re comfortable with this change, because it mirrors what we’ve been seeing in our own data, that people are showing signs of clearing the virus quicker than what we saw prior to Omicron,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer. “We feel this is an appropriate and a positive step forward to us as we again look to complete our season safely for everyone.”

Certainly, the status quo couldn’t continue after Omicron exploded last month. A whopping 641 players — about 25 percent — were placed on the COVID list in December, including 596 in the last three weeks. That’s compared with 143 players from September to November, and 428 all of last season, when there were no vaccines. Last Monday saw a record with 106 players going on the COVID list in one day.

Sills said almost all of the new cases have been Omicron. He said players generally have had “much milder illness of shorter duration” and “we have a number of people who test positive that are completely asymptomatic throughout.”

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne missed practice last week but was able to participate in Zoom meetings and be cleared in time for the Bills game.

“Didn’t have too many bad symptoms,” he said. “It just sucked missing practice. That was the toughest part, just not being around my teammates.”

But not everyone was so lucky. Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett said he lost 8 pounds with his recent bout of COVID.

“I don’t want to say I had breathing problems but, like, I couldn’t fully breathe out of my chest like I wanted to,” he said. “It sucked seeing people say, ‘Is Tyler going to play? Is Tyler going to play? I need him to help my fantasy [team].’ It was like, well, I’m just trying to make it through this.”

The NFL pushed on through outbreaks, leading to situations like Garrett Gilbert starting for the Washington Football Team on four days notice. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NFL pushed on despite the outbreaks, and made a mockery of some games. Washington had to pluck quarterback Garrett Gilbert off the Patriots’ practice squad to start a game with four days notice. The Ravens signed quarterback Josh Johnson off the street to start last week’s crucial game against the Bengals. And last Monday’s Dolphins-Saints game was a fiasco, with the Saints starting their fourth-string quarterback and calling up 14 players from the practice squad.

The NFL could have paused the season, but that would have been difficult. The Super Bowl in mid-February is fairly entrenched with events and commitments. The postseason schedule doesn’t have much flexibility. And pausing for a week or two wouldn’t guarantee the COVID situation would get any better.

Instead, the NFL is forging ahead and rewriting its COVID rules, citing its own research and the policies instituted by the CDC. Sills said the NFL and CDC have been in increasing contact in recent weeks, and the CDC is interested in monitoring the NFL’s data regarding people returning after a positive test. The NFL is testing and tracking thousands of players, coaches, and staffers of varying ages across 30 cities.

With the NFL’s new rules going into effect this past week, 226 players went on the COVID list between Monday and Thursday, but 199 came off, including 100 on Wednesday. In one example, the Colts were looking at being without quarterback Carson Wentz for at least one game but now have a chance to get him back without missing any.

The NFL also adopted perhaps the most controversial guidance from the CDC — that a person does not have to test negative for COVID before returning to his team. Sills said the problem with having to provide a negative test is that people can continue to test positive for several weeks or months after being sick, an issue called “persistent positive.”

“The CDC and we share the view that people after five days really aren’t significantly at risk for transmitting to others,” Sills said. “And more testing at that point is not going to confirm that, because remember that people can test positive for many weeks or even months after an infection. That doesn’t necessarily mean they have active virus. So we’re comfortable that testing is not needed at the end of this period of time, as long as they’re not having symptoms and they’re cleared by the team physician.”

Of course, the NFL has also ended its random COVID testing program, which could be perceived as a “see no evil, hear no evil” approach. Instead, players and coaches mostly adhere to an honor system of self-reporting symptoms, with an opportunity to ask for a test at any time. Unvaccinated players are still tested every day, and persons who are close contacts are also tested.

Certainly, players and teams have massive incentives to hide symptoms. But Sills said he has been pleased with the number of players who have self-reported, as evidenced by the hundreds of players who have tested positive over the last three weeks.

“That’s how we’re detecting the overwhelming majority of the cases that we’re seeing now,” Sills said of self-reporting. “I think that we’re seeing in our own data this week that people are being very honest and transparent, and they’re being very responsible in considering the effect of their decisions on the total team environment.”

CHANGING OF THE GUARD?

Cornerstone QBs could be on move

Ben Roethlisberger will likely play his final home game in Pittsburgh on Monday. David Richard/Associated Press

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Ben Roethlisberger is probably playing his final games in the NFL. Nor that Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know what his future holds beyond 2021, or that Russell Wilson could be playing somewhere other than Seattle in 2022. But it was interesting to hear all three quarterbacks openly acknowledge their futures this past week.

Roethlisberger said that this Monday night’s game against the Browns is probably his final one at Heinz Field, with the Steelers 7-7-1 and on the verge of missing the playoffs. Roethlisberger, 39, is still putting up acceptable numbers in his 18th season. But his body is giving out and the Steelers need to start rebuilding.

“I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it,” Roethlisberger said. “If it is indeed my last regular-season game, it’s going to be one of the most important games of my career. What better way to have a last regular-season game than on ‘Monday Night Football’ against a divisional opponent? It’s special.”

Rodgers, 38, said this past week that he’s not going to dwell for long on his decision after this season. While it has been assumed that Rodgers and the Packers are headed toward a trade, Rodgers, the favorite to win MVP for the second consecutive season, hinted that he may want to continue in Green Bay.

He is under contract for one more season, and the Packers would likely have to give Rodgers a pay raise and commit to him over Jordan Love, which isn’t unreasonable. Whether Rodgers wants in, out, or wants to retire, he promised he would make his decision expeditiously.

“I’m not going to hold the team back from anything,” Rodgers said. “And once I commit, if it’s committing to move forward here, it will be a quick decision.”

Wilson also made cryptic comments this past week that could foretell his departure from Seattle after 10 seasons.

“I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game [in Seattle],” he said. “But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.”

No kidding. Any number of teams would gladly take Wilson next season, including the Giants, Saints, Texans, Dolphins, Washington, and probably many more. Last offseason, Wilson’s agent let it be known that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for certain teams. Now with the Seahawks 5-10, Wilson may finally try to force his way out this offseason.

ETC.

Young Bengals ready to roar

A year after an ACL tear, Joe Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks in football. Matthew Stockman/Getty

The Bengals have the longest postseason drought in the NFL, with no playoff wins since 1990, and seven straight losses. But the future looks bright in Cincinnati, with an historically good — and young — offense.

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, 25, came back from a torn ACL with a vengeance. He is sixth in the NFL with 4,165 passing yards, second in passer rating (105.0), and first in yards per attempt (8.7). Running back Joe Mixon, 25, has 1,159 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase (21) and Tee Higgins (22) have 1,163 and 1,029 receiving yards, respectively.

This makes the Bengals the first team in history with a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher, and two 1,000-yard receivers all under the age of 26.

The Bengals aren’t just empty fantasy stats, either. They are leading the AFC North at 9-6, and can clinch their first division title since 2015 with a win at home on Sunday against the Chiefs. Burrow especially is turning a lot of heads.

“This may sound crazy, but I see a young Tom Brady,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “This guy does everything. He does not look like a second-year quarterback that missed a lot of his first year. Totally impressed with him.”

Patriots notes

▪ The Patriots are the only team in the NFL this season without a 100-yard receiving game, even after spending significant money on Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith.

Of course, 100 yards is a subjective point of reference. Jakobi Meyers had 98 yards against the Titans and 94 against the Saints, while Bourne had 98 yards against the Browns and 96 against the Saints.

The Patriots are yet to see a receiver break the century mark in a game this season, with Jakobi Meyers's 98-yard day the season high. Winslow Townson/Associated Press

But it does exemplify that the Patriots still haven’t had terrific explosion in the passing game. Meyers, the Patriots’ leading receiver at 723 yards, ranks 39th in the NFL. Bourne, with 700 yards, ranks 43rd.

▪ Bill Belichick declined to say this past week who his replacement would be if he had to miss a game because of COVID. The Patriots have several good candidates in Josh McDaniels, running backs coach Ivan Fears, linebackers coaches Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick, and special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

But the answer has to be Matt Patricia, who has no official title but is Belichick’s right-hand man both in coaching and the front office. Patricia has head coaching experience (just don’t look at his record), and using him would allow every other coach to remain in his usual role. Patricia was always a sideline coach when he was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator but this year has been working games from the coaches’ booth in the press box.

Madden remembered

The NFL will hold a moment of silence for John Madden before all Week 17 games after the legendary coach, broadcaster, and video game namesake died this past week at 85.

Of all the tributes and stories about Madden, what I find most impressive was his refusal to compromise his standards. He got into broadcasting because he felt like no one was explaining the game properly, and he was the first analyst to really teach viewers about offensive line play and the intricacies of the game. Madden also refused to lend his name to a video game unless the game was done properly — 11-on-11 football, with real players and real plays.

The recently released documentary “All Madden” offers a fascinating look at his life in and around the game. Madden’s impact on football and the NFL was immeasurable.

“I’m telling you, millions and millions and millions of kids understand who these players are because of John Madden. They understand all the different defenses because of John Madden,” former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison said.

As a permanent tribute to Madden, I like the idea suggested by broadcaster Jim Gray — the NFL should change the name of the All-Pro teams to the All-Madden teams.

Extra points

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has had some trouble holding onto the ball this season. Chris Coduto/Getty

Few plays in the NFL are more exciting than a punt return touchdown, but they are becoming exceedingly rare with the NFL focusing more on player safety. The 2021 season has had just two punt return touchdowns, both in December. The Bears’ Jakeem Grant went 97 yards against the Packers in Week 14, and the Rams’ Brandon Powell went 61 yards against the Vikings in Week 16. If there are no other punt return touchdowns this season, it would mark the fewest since the 1970 merger … Kyler Murray has produced remarkable fumble stats this season. Murray has fumbled 13 times, the most among offensive players. Yet Murray hasn’t lost any of them — and, in fact, has recovered all 13 himself. Murray might want to be a little more careful with the ball … The Rams’ Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (132), receiving yards (1,734), and touchdowns (14). He can become the fourth player since the merger to win the Triple Crown, joining Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), and Steve Smith (2005) … Curious decision by the Jaguars to apparently keep general manager Trent Baalke instead of starting over in the front office. It almost certainly will impact the quality of coaches that will interview for that vacancy, as few coaches want to work in an arranged marriage instead of having his hand-picked GM … Texans third-round pick Davis Mills, the eighth quarterback drafted in April, has knocked off Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence in consecutive weeks, and potentially gets a shot at Trey Lance Sunday in San Francisco … The fourth year could finally be the charm for Richard Seymour, who in 2022 is again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This year’s class of 15 finalists, announced Thursday, has several intriguing candidates but few shoo-ins. I don’t have a vote, but give me Seymour, Torry Holt, Zach Thomas, Ronde Barber, and Devin Hester.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.