Charlie Coyle’s overtime goal gives Bruins win in first game after long layoff

The Bruins, previously 0-5-0 this season when trailing by two goals or more after two periods, rallied to a 3-3 tie early in the third on goals by Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall.

Coyle, just back from being in COVID protocols, snapped home the winner off of Brad Marchand’s feed from the right wall.

Charlie Coyle’s goal 34 seconds into overtime handed the Bruins a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres Saturday afternoon at the Garden, capping the Black and Gold’s best comeback this season when trailing after two periods.

Foligno connected for his first as a Bruin, potting a doorstep backhander after Jake DeBrusk’s strong rush to the net off right wing. DeBrusk zipped by the Buffalo defense, mashed a forehander near the right post, and Foligno pocketed the loose change for his 204th career goal.

Advertisement

Hall, dealt to Boston from Buffalo at last season’s trade deadline, finished off a drag-and-snap wrister from close range off the rush. Hall, Erik Haula and new linemate David Pastrnak came into the zone on a three-on-two rush, and Hall fired home the equalizer after Haula cleared some space in the low slot.

Despite being able to muster but 14 shots over the opening 40 minutes, the Sabres carried a 3-1 lead into the third period, including Alex Tuch’s late dagger, a power-play strike with 49 seconds to go before the second intermission.

Vinnie Hinostroza opened the scoring with his sixth of the season, connecting 6:33 into the first on what was only Buffalo’s second shot on Linus Ullmark. The former Notre Dam standout snapped home a 25-foot writer off Brett Murray’s feed into the slot.

The Bruins needed until 3:47 of the second to pull even, 1-1, when Craig Smith slipped in a doorstep backhander off a rebound of Marchand’s slapper from the top of the right circle. A sandpaper goal for the gritty Smith, who mashed he puck across the goal line as he was flattened at the top of the crease.

Advertisement

But the Sabres were back on the plus side at 11:32 on Jeff Skinner’s 10th of the season, the ex-Hurricane burying a wrister from the right circle after a loose puck popped into the danger zone off Marchand. The Sabres were back in front 2-1, and still only had a dozen shots on net.

Tuch, once a prized first-round pick by the Wild, made quick work of potting a slick backhand feed by Peyton Krebs for the two-goal lead. It was Tuch’s first goal since joining the Sabres from Vegas, along with Krebs, in the high-profile deal that sent ex-Boston University star Jack Eichel to the Golden Knights.

The Sabres’ lead was up to 3-1, and it vanished less than four minutes into the third.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.