Colts likely to have Carson Wentz under center for key game with Raiders

The Colts (9-6) can both clinch a playoff berth for themselves and one for the Patriots (so long as New England beats Jacksonville) by winning.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days.

The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday.

They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tackle Braden Smith from the COVID-19 list, while promoting quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as coronavirus replacements.

Among other COVID-related transactions around the league, Tampa Bay said head coach Bruce Arians and wide receivers coach Kevin Garvera will be available for the game at the New York Jets after having gone into COVID-19 protocols earlier in the week. Green Bay (12-3) activated punter Corey Bojorquez, guard Ben Braden, linebackers Ty Summers and Oren Burks, and tight ends Tyler Davis and Marcedes Lewis off the COVID-19 list.

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) activated eight players, including five starters: Offensive tackle Storm Norton, safety Nasir Adderley, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., placekicker Dustin Hopkins, and long snapper Matt Overton. They have dropped two straight and need a win against Denver to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Cincinnati returned linebacker Germaine Pratt; Miami (8-7) listed as questionable for its game at Tennessee DL Adam Butler and S Brandon Jones, who were on the COVID-19 list; Arizona (10-5) elevated DL Josh Mauro and CB Kevin Peterson from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements; and Minnesota (7-8) activated S Myles Dorn, CB Tye Smith, and DE Kenny Willekes as COVID-19 replacements and G Olisaemeka Udoh from the COVID-19 list. DT Michael Pierce has been downgraded to out.

Chiefs won’t have Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs downgraded running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to out of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. Edwards-Helaire hurt his shoulder early in the second half of last weekend’s romp past Pittsburgh. He did not practice this week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report before being downgraded.

Darrel Williams will be the starter, with Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore as the backups for the important AFC showdown. The Chiefs activated McKinnon off injured reserve, where he’d been recovering from a hamstring injury.

Dan Reeves, 23-year NFL head coach, dies at 77 after dementia battle

Dan Reeves, who did win a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but will be remembered mostly for a long, largely successful coaching career marred by four defeats as head coach of the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died of complications from dementia. He was 77.

A statement released by his family through former Falcons media relations director Aaron Salkin said Reeves died “peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta.”

Reeves was a versatile running back who played a key role in Dallas becoming an NFL powerhouse in the 1960s under Tom Landry. But his own coaching career, which began with Landry making him a player-coach in 1968 following a significant knee injury, is where he truly left his mark on the league.

Including a stint with the New York Giants, Reeves totaled 190 regular-season coaching victories — ninth-most in NFL history — in 23 seasons. But he joined Marv Levy and Bud Grant as the only coaches to go 0-4 in the Super Bowl, with all of Reeves’ losses by at least 15 points.

Even so, John Elway — whom Reeves engineered a trade with Baltimore for and around whom he built a power that won three AFC titles in four years from 1986-89 — called him “a winner.” Words even more striking coming from a Hall of Fame quarterback whose bitter falling out with Reeves over offensive philosophy led to the coach being fired by the Broncos.

“The football world lost a heckuva coach and man,” said Elway, who now runs the football operations in Denver. “I owe a lot to him — he was instrumental in my career and growth as a quarterback. We were able to win a lot of football games together.”

But Denver never won it all under Reeves, including a 55-10 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in 1990 that is still the most lopsided loss in the game’s history. Despite those defeats and a bitter parting after the 1992 season, Reeves is remembered fondly in Denver, where the Broncos inducted him into their Ring of Honor in 2014.

Reeves took over the Giants in 1993 and led the team to the playoffs in his first season, his only postseason appearance in New York. He was fired after four seasons, but Giants co-owner and CEO John Mara remembered Reeves as “one of the finest men I have ever been around in this business.”

Reeves moved on to the Falcons, a homecoming of sorts for the Georgia native. He brought a sense of professionalism to a team that had experienced little success through most of its history. It paid off in his second season when Reeves guided a rollicking team known as the “Dirty Birds” to a 14-2 record and their first trip to the Super Bowl.

In all, Reeves participated in a total of nine Super Bowls — two as a player, three as an assistant coach (including another victory), and four as a head coach. Marty Schottenheimer is the only non-Hall of Fame coach with more wins than Reeves (200), but he never reached the Super Bowl.

Reeves remained in Atlanta after his retirement, most notably serving as an adviser to Georgia State when it launched a football program that now plays in the Sun Belt Conference.

Tom Brady, Zach Wilson to stage one for the ages

On Aug. 3, 1999, Tom Brady was beginning his senior season at Michigan when he celebrated his 22nd birthday, a fresh-faced quarterback who was eight months away from being an unheralded sixth-round draft pick. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson was being born.

“It's funny because I think I've known that since elementary school or something,” said a smiling Wilson, the New York Jets' rookie quarterback. “It was always something I thought was kind of cool.”

When Brady’s Buccaneers come to MetLife Stadium to take on Wilson’s Jets on Sunday, it will mark the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks since at least 1950, according to NFL Research.

That has happened a few times lately for the 44-year-old Brady, including when he faced New England’s 23-year-old Mac Jones in Week 4. And then again a few weeks later when he took on Chicago’s 22-year-old Justin Fields. Wilson is five months younger than Fields, so history will be made again Sunday.

Brady is 30-8 in his career against the Jets, including 1-1 in the postseason, but this is the first time he’ll play against them since joining Tampa Bay. New York has at least two dozen players on its active roster that have never played against Brady.