Four-time hockey Olympian Hilary Knight headlines players named to US women’s team for Beijing Games

Knight joined Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero, and Julie Chu as the only American women to make four Olympic hockey teams. Knight, the 32-year-old forward, broke the national team’s career world championships scoring record last summer that was previously held by Cammi Granato.

The final 23-player roster was announced Saturday night at the second intermission of the NHL’s Winter Classic game in Minneapolis at Target Field. Six players on the team are Minnesota natives.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hilary Knight was selected for a USA Hockey record-tying fourth Olympics, one of 15 players with prior Winter Games experience on the US women’s national team seeking to defend its gold medal in Beijing next month.

Brianna Decker and fellow forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield, a Northeastern grad, and Amanda Kessel and defenseman Lee Stecklein were all named to their third Olympic team.

The other returners from 2018 are defenseman Cayla Barnes of Boston College, forward Hannah Brandt, forward Dani Cameranesi, goalie Alex Cavallini, goalie Nicole Hensley, defenseman Megan Keller, a BC grad, forward Kelly Pannek and goalie Maddie Rooney, who has rejoined the team after being sidelined by an injury that kept her out of the world championships last summer. Defenseman Megan Bozek and forward Alex Carpenter, a BC grad from North Reading, were on the 2014 team.

The first-timers are forward Jesse Compher from Boston University, defenseman Jincy Dunne, defenseman Savannah Harmon, defenseman Caroline Harvey of Salem, N.H., forward Abbey Murphy, forward Abby Roque, forward Hayley Scamurra from Northeastern and forward Grace Zumwinkle.

“The women in that room are incredible, and it’s intoxicating in a way. You just want to be a part of it,” Knight told The AP in October.

The most notable player left off the list was defenseman Kali Flanagan, who played in all five games in South Korea. Twin sisters and key members of the 2018 team Monique Lamoureux and Jocelyne Lamoureux have retired, as have Meghan Duggan and Gigi Marvin.

The team is coached by Joel Johnson, who replaced Bob Corkum in April.

The US team beat Canada, 3-2, in a shootout to win the 2018 gold, after the Canadians had won the previous four Olympic tournaments.

Canada beat the US in the world championships, 3-2, in overtime for the title. The Americans had won the previous five world championships. The U.S. went 2-2-2 in six exhibition games against the rival Canadians over the past two months.

Team USA opens the Beijing Games on Feb. 3 against Finland in group play.



































