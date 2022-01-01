Hawks coach Nate McMillan enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols as the league continued to find ways to play through the latest coronavirus outbreak, calling up G League referee Sha’Rae Mitchell to work the the San Antonio-Detroit game on Saturday/ Mitchell, who has worked in the G League since 2018, becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days — three others worked games on Friday — and is now the 15th woman in league history picked to work a regular-season game. Her call-up comes as the NBA’s referee corps continues dealing with several officials who have either virus-related issues or injuries. The league has had 11 head coaches in protocols at times this season, with the latest entry coming when McMillan joined the list. He’s the eighth head coach currently in protocols. Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel rejoined his team Friday after a six-game absence and said it was a strain both mentally and physically. “It’s something I really never want to do again,” Vogel said. The Hawks took six of what had been their league-high 12 players in protocols off the list Saturday, including Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari . While eight teams started the day with at least five players apiece in various stages of the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, the number of players on the list was trending downward. By late Saturday afternoon, the number of players revealed by teams to be in the protocols was around 100, about a 20 percent decline from the highest known figure the NBA was dealing with earlier in the week.

Sukhmail Mathorn dominated with a career-high 21 points to go along with 18 rebounds (11 defensive) to lead the Boston University men’s basketball team to a 63-61 victory over Bucknell in the Patriot League opener for both teams at Case Gym. Mathon made two free throws with 58 seconds remaining for a 62-59 lead and added another with two seconds left after Andrew Funk (25 points) scored for Bucknell (3-10, 0-1 Patriot). Javonte McCoy added 17 points and 5 rebounds while Walter Whyte had 10 points and 8 rebounds for the Terriers (10-4, 1-0 Patriot) . . . Senior Gerrale Gates scored 17 points for the Holy Cross men in a losing effort against visiting Navy, 70-56. Sophomore Judson Martindale, of Sudbury, Mass., added 12 points and a team-high 7 rebounds for the Crusaders (2-11, 0-1 Patriot League), who have lost seven straight. Greg Summers led the Midshipmen (8-4, 1-0) with a season-high 20 points, hitting 12 of 15 from the foul line.

No. 21 Providence men roll

Aljami Durham scored 17 points to lead the No. 21 Providence College men’s basketball team to a 70-53 Big East victory over host DePaul in Chicago. The Friars (13-1, 3-0 Big East), off to their best start since the 2015-16 team won 14 of its first 15, grabbed a 25-point halftime lead on the way to their eighth straight win. Justin Minaya and Jared Bynum each scored 12 points. Minaya grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds, and Bynum had seven assists. Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (9-3, 0-2) with 22 points . . . James Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer had 10 of his 13 in the second half, and the top-ranked Baylor men beat No. 8 Iowa State, 77-72, to hand the host Cyclones (12-1, 0-1 Big 12) their first loss in Ames, Iowa. Baylor (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) never trailed in only the fourth Division I matchup of 12-0 teams in 40 years and the first game between top-10 teams at Hilton Coliseum since 2014. The defending national champion Bears extended their win streak to 19 games and remained among three unbeaten teams along with Southern California and Colorado State . . . Justin Moore hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:36 to play and the No. 22 Villanova men beat a shorthanded No. 15 Seton Hall team, 73-67, in Newark, N.J. Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Brandon Slater added 17 and Moore had 13 for the Wildcats (9-4, 2-1 Big East). Jermaine Samuels added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Villanova, which dominated the boards 42-28 with Seton Hall missing two key big men because of COVID-19.

College hockey

Minnesota Duluth sweeps Harvard women

The No. 10 Harvard women’s hockey team suffered a 4-3 setback against No. 8 Minnesota Duluth at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, dropping both games of a two-game series. First-year Taze Thompson (1 goal, 2 assists) gave the Crimson (9-5-0) a 2-1 lead with her second-period tally at 6:12, but the visitors rallied for goals by Anna Klein at 16:19 of the second and Gabbie Hughes at 5:29 of the third to pull away, 4-2, and complete the weekend sweep after a 5-2 win over Harvard on Friday.

Soccer

Liverpool manager tests positive

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will miss the Premier League match at Chelsea on Sunday after what the club called a suspected positive coronavirus test. Klopp has mild symptoms and is now isolating, Liverpool said. Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will be on the touchline leading the team at Stamford Bridge but three other members of the backroom staff have also reported suspected COVID-19 infections. Klopp announced Friday that three unnamed players had tested positive . . . Seven Monaco players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on the eve of its French Cup game. The match at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen is still set to go ahead on Sunday . . . An African Cup of Nations warmup game between defending champion Algeria and Gambia was called off hours before kick-off in Qatar after several Gambia soccer players tested positive for the coronavirus.