The Patriots’ defense will be getting some of its top players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Brandon King will be activated, according to an NFL source.

In addition, Dont’a Hightower, who missed Friday’s practice, also will be ready for duty, according to the source.