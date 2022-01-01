Patriots reportedly agree to contract extension with safety Adrian Phillips

The Patriots have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Adrian Phillips, according to reports Saturday.

Phillips, in the second year of a two-year deal signed in 2020, has become one of the most significant contributors on one of the league’s best defenses. He’s played 81 percent of New England’s defensive snaps this season, with four interceptions — second only to J.C. Jackson — and 76 tackles to his name this season.