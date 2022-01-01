fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Patriots reportedly agree to contract extension with safety Adrian Phillips

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated January 1, 2022, 54 minutes ago
The Patriots locked up safety Adrian Phillips, making sure a key part of the secondary is secured for the long term.
The Patriots locked up safety Adrian Phillips, making sure a key part of the secondary is secured for the long term.Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Patriots have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Adrian Phillips, according to reports Saturday.

Phillips, in the second year of a two-year deal signed in 2020, has become one of the most significant contributors on one of the league’s best defenses. He’s played 81 percent of New England’s defensive snaps this season, with four interceptions — second only to J.C. Jackson — and 76 tackles to his name this season.

The deal is reportedly worth $12.75 million, with $7.25 million guaranteed and the potential to rise to $14.25 million.


Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video