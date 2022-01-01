Salt Lake City in the running to host 2030 Olympic Winter Games

Three other bidders are in the chase — Vancouver, the 2010 site, Sapporo, which staged the 1972 event, and Barcelona-Pyrenees, which would involve competitions in Spain, France, and Andorra. Ukraine is a possible contender, as well.

“Our hat is in the ring,” USOPC board chairman Susanne Lyons declared after its recent meeting. The Utah capital, which staged the 2002 Games, is well positioned for a reprise with all of the necessary facilities, highways, and hotels. The question is whether the International Olympic Committee will award Games to the same country only 18 months apart since Los Angeles is hosting the 2028 summer edition.

Add former host Salt Lake City to the list of candidates for the 2030 Winter Games, which could be awarded as early as February.

Since the Games haven’t been held in North America since 2010 (the 2026 edition will be in Italy), Salt Lake City or Vancouver would be an obvious choice for 2030. Vancouver appears to have the edge there — its venues are newer and its bid is indigenous-led, an Olympic novelty. It’s also possible that the IOC could award the 2030 and 2034 Games at the same time, as it did the 2024 and 2028 summer versions in 2017.

Fierce competition

With eight members of the 2018 squad competing in the upcoming US championships in Nashville, this Olympic figure skating team will be tougher to make than most.

Nathan Chen, the three-time world titlist, and Vincent Zhou are returning on the men’s side, and Karen Chen on the women’s, plus Alexa Scimeca Knierim and subsequent pairs partner Brandon Frazier, as well as dance couples Madison Hubbell-Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock-Evan Bates.

With defending champion Bradie Tennell withdrawn with a foot injury and Chen not close to last season’s level, the three women’s spots are wide open. In the mix will be Alysa Liu, the two-time former champion; Amber Glenn, last season’s runner-up; and three-time world teamer Mariah Bell, plus Gracie Gold, who was fourth in the 2014 Games but opted out of the 2018 nationals because of mental health concerns.

Deep pool of talent

How deep was the women’s field at last weekend’s Russian national figure skating championships?

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, the world silver medalist, finished seventh. The top three were Kamila Valieva, the Motherland’s newest star at 15, and 17-year-olds Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova, who placed third and first at the 2021 global event.

Adeliia Petrosian, Sofia Samodelkina, and Sofia Muravieva, who finished 4-5-6, all are too young for the Olympics. By 2026, they may be too old to make the squad for Milan-Cortina. The federation, which hasn’t named its Beijing entrants, may wait until after the European championships in mid-January.

With Yuzuru Hanyu back in top form, the Japanese men again will be the bunch to beat in Beijing, just as they were in PyeongChang last time. Hanyu, who easily won last week’s trials despite having missed the Grand Prix season with an injured ankle, will be joined by 2018 runner-up Shoma Uno and teenager Yuma Kagiyama, the world silver medalist. Should Hanyu win a third straight crown at the Games he’ll be the first man to manage it since Sweden’s Gillis Grafstrom in 1928.

See you soon

Canceling this past week’s final two exhibition games in Alberta was a no-brainer for the United States and Canada women’s hockey teams after the hosts had multiple players and staff enter COVID protocols.

With the Games barely a month away it made no sense to jeopardize participation for the sake of a couple more tuneups. The archrivals played six of the nine scheduled meetings with Canada winning four, all on American ice. They’ll meet in the Olympic group finale on Feb. 8 with quarterfinal seeding at stake.

Selection time

Erin Jackson is a favorite for Olympic selection at 500 meters in long-track speedskating. Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The US Olympic long-track speedskating team will be selected at this coming week’s trials in Milwaukee.

Favorites on the women’s side include Erin Jackson (500 meters), Brittany Bowe (1,000 and 1,500), and Mia Manganello Kilburg (3,000 and mass start), and Jordan Stolz (500 and 1,000), Joey Mantia (1,500), Casey Dawson (5,000), and Ian Quinn (mass start) on the men’s.

Rare double?

With the Olympic qualification period entering its final two weekends, Chris Mazdzer has a good chance to become the first US luger to earn spots in two disciplines since Wendel Suckow in 1992.

Mazdzer, who won silver in 2018, would make his fourth team as a singles slider and join Jayson Terdiman in doubles. If he also makes the relay, Mazdzer would be the first athlete ever to compete in all three events at the Games.

On top of the world

Although Mikaela Shiffrin missed both races at this past week’s World Cup stop in Austria after testing positive for COVID, she remains atop the Alpine overall standings by 93 points ahead of Italy’s Sofia Goggia, as well as the giant slalom table, and still is second in the slalom.

The biggest beneficiary of Shiffrin’s absence was Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, who won the slalom and was second in the GS in Lienz. The cancellation of next weekend’s GS and slalom events in Slovenia due to lack of snow deprived Shiffrin of a chance to pad her overall lead. There’ll only be two more technical races before the Olympics.

As good as in

Jessie Diggins all but clinched a place on her third US Olympic cross-country skiing team by winning the sprint opener of the six-race Tour de Ski taking place in Switzerland, Germany, and Italy. For Diggins, the event’s defending champion, it was her third individual podium of the season and her first victory … The US Olympic freestyle team is starting to fill up as eight skiers earned places based on FIS points rankings. Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand (Southport, Conn.) made both the men’s slopestyle and big air squads, and Justin Schoenefeld and Chris Lillis took spots in aerials. On the women’s side, Megan Nick (Shelburne, Vt.) and Winter Vinecki qualified in aerials, as did Jaelin Kauf and Hannah Soar (Somers, Conn.) in moguls … Headed to his fourth Olympics at 31 is Taylor Fletcher, who won this past week’s Nordic combined trials at Lake Placid, overtaking Ben Loomis in the cross-country portion. Fletcher is the only member still competing from the 2010 group that topped the table in Vancouver. The rest of the team, which will include Loomis, a 2018 veteran, will be named in January … Kevin Bickner earned a return ticket to the Games by winning last weekend’s US ski jumping trials at Lake Placid. The second spot will be determined by World Cup rankings. Although Anna Hoffmann won the women’s trials, she’ll only go to Beijing if the US earns a quota spot by mid-month.

