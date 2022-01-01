When you look at the Jaguars, the Patriots’ two-game skid doesn’t seem that bad

Overstated, of course. But such can be life inside the New England sports psyche, where winning is the norm and expectations run high. With the Patriots setting the standard as a generational, model NFL franchise, setbacks as small as a two-game losing streak can easily get blown out of proportion.

Playoff dreams have dimmed, Super Bowl dreams dashed. Gone are the heady days of a seven-game winning streak, back is the dismal memory of a 2-4 start. A two-game Patriots losing streak and the sky is falling.

And then the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town.

Here they come for a Sunday meeting at Gillette, this rudderless ship behind an interim coach, a reminder of what true football malpractice looks like. A reminder that even when times seem shaky around here, it’s good to remember how the other half lives. For most of the NFL, the Patriots’ so-called problems would be cause for celebration. For the hapless Jaguars, a two-game losing streak that brings a one-spot fall in the divisional standings but keeps a clear road to the playoffs open with only two weeks to go in the season? The contract extensions would be rolling off the printer.

Has there ever been a clearer picture of NFL stability versus NFL dysfunction?

Here are the Patriots, behind head coach Bill Belichick and his two decades of success. Here are the Jaguars, behind interim coach Darrell Bevell and the trail of embarrassment that put him there. Here are the Patriots, guiding their first-round rookie quarterback Mac Jones through the rigors of professional life with a calm, protective hand. Here are the Jaguars, throwing their first overall pick QB Trevor Lawrence to the proverbial wolves, leaving him as the wisest, sanest voice in the face of organizational failure. Here are the Patriots, back in the playoff picture after a one-year rebuild. Here are the Jaguars, back in the head coaching market after a 336-day Urban Meyer disaster.

Did these two franchises really face off in the AFC Championship game a mere four seasons ago?

In what has turned out to be the high point of owner Shad Khan’s 10-year tenure, the Jaguars did indeed make a playoff run in 2017, winning the AFC South, winning back-to-back postseason games against the Bills and Steelers, and taking a 20-10 early in the fourth quarter in Foxborough. Then they melted down, losing 24-20, owing both to their own cowardice (running out the clock before halftime instead of trying to go for at least a field goal) and Tom Brady’s greatness (two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Danny Amendola).

Trevor Lawrence has talent, but he's nowhere near fixing Jacksonville's organizational dysfunction. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Jaguars got their rematch early the following season, and when they celebrated a lopsided Week 2 win as if it were the Super Bowl (which the Patriots ended up losing to the Eagles seven months earlier), the full-on, irreversible downhill spiral was on. That era of Tom Coughlin, Dave Caldwell, and Doug Marrone eventually gave way to a new GM in Trent Baalke and a coach the franchise finally believed would be its own version of Belichick, someone with gravitas, a résumé of winning, a legendary attention to detail, and a keen eye for talent.

We have seen Urban Meyer, and he is no Bill Belichick.

Instead, Meyer was a rigid, uncommunicative, untrustworthy college coach who couldn’t connect with his players, couldn’t give the media any answers, and couldn’t even find his way back with the team after a disastrous road trip to Ohio. He embarrassed his bosses too many times to count (never mind embarrassing his family with a late-night lap dance caught on video), the final indignity coming to light when former kicker Josh Lambo relayed the story of getting kicked, ridiculed, and cursed out by Meyer during training camp.

In the early hours of the day that Lambo story was published in the Tampa Bay Times, before Meyer was finally fired, it was Lawrence who spoke to the distractions, telling reporters, “That’s something we need to work on, for sure. You can’t always be in the headlines. You have to go play football.”

In the days after it was cornerback Shaquill Griffin who underscored the need for a change.

“I feel like this locker room needs a head coach that actually believes in what their players are saying, trust in that we can all make this work,” he said, according to ESPN.com. “This is not a one-man show. I feel like sometimes head coaches can come in and flip around, ‘This is my way. Let’s do it,’ and sometimes they forget about us.”

Can you even imagine a Patriots player having to say something like that about Belichick?

This is what Devin McCourty said about his coach in the days leading up to this season’s first Buffalo game: “Maybe you guys notice him smiling more. I don’t know, to me in my 12 years here, that’s one thing that always stood out is how much he enjoys coaching. Even last year, my worst year here, he never takes for granted what guys do to be here.”

He never takes them for granted. This year has been far from perfect, with too many self-inflicted wounds via penalties, special teams gaffes or turnovers, and a December lull that threatens to derail all the good that came before it. But Belichick is still at the helm. The ship is steady. Compare that to Jacksonville, the rudderless ship, and it doesn’t seem that bad.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.