1-3 inches of snow expected on Cape and Islands on Monday, flurries in Boston

Boston may see some flurries, with temperatures in the 20s on Monday, but the heavier snowfall is expected to focus on the Cape, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation and a possibility of up to 6 inches on Nantucket, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm watch was issued for the Cape and Islands on Sunday and will remain in effect through Monday evening.

Residents in southeastern Massachusetts may run into slick road conditions during the morning commute Monday, while snow is expected to accumulate on Cape Cod and the Islands, as a coastal storm moves through the region, forecasters said.

Wind gusts in the area could push up to 45 miles per hour, “which will make for blowing snow possibilities,” according to the weather service.

The snow will first appear as flurries after midnight before the heavy snowfall gets going by daybreak, said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

While some on the Cape and Islands will be breaking out their snow shovels, commuters further inland should be careful of slick roads, with a coating expected to fall on parts of Interstate 95.

“There could be some slippery spots on the morning commute,” Simpson said.

People in the Boston area will get their first glimpse of sunlight in several days, as meteorologists predict a sunny day Tuesday, but with temperatures still in the 30s.

The clouds will return Tuesday night, with rainfall expected Wednesday, and another chance of snow in eastern Massachusetts on Thursday night, according to the weather service.

