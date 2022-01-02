Ashlynn loves music and drawing

Ashlynn is in the fifth grade and loves spending time with her friends.

She can start off quiet with new people but warms up if given the time to develop a relationship.

Ashlynn enjoys music, drawing, spending time with her friends, and swimming. She loves to spend time with her siblings and is very protective of them.

Ashlynn is in the fifth grade and has friends at school. She can do well in class with extra supports.

Legally freed for adoption, Ashlynn will thrive in a home that can provide her with her own space and individualized attention. She does best with limitations and a structured routine. Her social worker is open to exploring homes with a mother and a father or two mothers. Ashlynn will do best as the youngest or only child in a family. Ashlynn has four brothers and two sisters in Massachusetts, and it is extremely important that she maintains a relationship with them.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.