At least two people shot on Lyndhurst Street in Dorchester, police say

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 2, 2022, 23 minutes ago

At least two people were shot in Dorchester Center on Sunday evening , police said.

Officers traveled to 4 Lyndhurst St. shortly before 6:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing several gunshots nearby, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

The address is the location of a red-brick apartment building on the corner of Lyndhurst Street and Washington Street.

EMS workers were also at the scene, Tavares said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

