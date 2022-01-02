At least two people shot on Lyndhurst Street in Dorchester, police say

At least two people were shot in Dorchester Center on Sunday evening , police said.
Officers traveled to 4 Lyndhurst St. shortly before 6:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing several gunshots nearby, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
The address is the location of a red-brick apartment building on the corner of Lyndhurst Street and Washington Street.
EMS workers were also at the scene, Tavares said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.