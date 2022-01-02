Man and woman face charges in connection with Saugus killing

A murder warrant was issued for Jorge Delgardo Medina in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Michael Norton, who was found dead in his home at 44 Collins Ave. by his family on Dec. 11, Saugus police said in a statement Friday. Kiara Rosario, of Chelsea, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to unarmed robbery in connection with the killing, police said.

Angjeliki Hodaj, 33, of Saugus, was previously charged with murder in the case and is being held without bail, police said.

Medina was arraigned Dec. 14 for negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to stop following a police pursuit in Saugus, according to the statement.

He is being held on $10,000 cash bail and a federal detainer, police said. An arraignment date for the murder charge had not yet been scheduled.

Rosario was expected to be arraigned Friday, but details of her arraignment were not immediately available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.