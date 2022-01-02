Mass. man drowns after paddle craft capsizes on Lake Winnipesaukee

A Massachusetts man drowned and three people were rescued after their boats capsized in Lake Winnipesaukee late Saturday night, New Hampshire State Police said.
The man and three others went into the lake in Wolfeboro on two paddle craft, a two-person kayak and a canoe, State Police said in a statement.
The group was headed to Grant Island but soon decided to turn back. Both boats capsized, and all four paddlers fell into the frigid water at about 11 p.m., State Police said.
They attempted to use one of the capsized vessels as a floatation device and swim to the Grant Island shoreline, State Police said. A friend heard distress from the shoreline and went out in a canoe to provide aid.
“The friend selflessly and successfully aided three of his friends onto the shoreline of Grant Island until First Responders arrived,” State Police said.
Fish and Game and Wolfeboro Fire Rescue officials later recovered the man’s body in approximately 15 feet of water, State Police said. His identity was not released pending the notification of his family. None of the boaters were wearing lifejackets.
The incident does not appear to be suspicious, State Police said.
