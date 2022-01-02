Mass. man drowns after paddle craft capsizes on Lake Winnipesaukee

A Massachusetts man drowned and three people were rescued after their boats capsized in Lake Winnipesaukee late Saturday night, New Hampshire State Police said.

The man and three others went into the lake in Wolfeboro on two paddle craft, a two-person kayak and a canoe, State Police said in a statement.

The group was headed to Grant Island but soon decided to turn back. Both boats capsized, and all four paddlers fell into the frigid water at about 11 p.m., State Police said.