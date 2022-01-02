Two 15-year-old boys from Boston arrested in Dedham carjacking, third suspect at large

Two 15-year-old boys will face “multiple” charges and a third suspect is on the loose after the three were involved in an armed carjacking in Dedham on Sunday evening, according to officials.

Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the parking lot area of 300 Providence Highway at 5:49 p.m., Dedham Police Chief Michael D’Entremont said in a statement.

Officers located the stolen vehicle with occupants inside on Providence Highway southbound in the area of the Harris Street Bridge, the statement said.