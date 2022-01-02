Two 15-year-old boys from Boston arrested in Dedham carjacking, third suspect at large

Two 15-year-old boys will face “multiple” charges and a third suspect is on the loose after the three were involved in an armed carjacking in Dedham on Sunday evening, according to officials.
Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the parking lot area of 300 Providence Highway at 5:49 p.m., Dedham Police Chief Michael D’Entremont said in a statement.
Officers located the stolen vehicle with occupants inside on Providence Highway southbound in the area of the Harris Street Bridge, the statement said.
After the vehicle crashed into curbing and came to a stop, three suspects fled, including two 15-year-old boys from Boston who were arrested and will face charges, police said. The teens were not identified because they are minors.
The third suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, has not been found, the statement said. A BB gun was recovered near the crash scene.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. They ask anyone with information about the carjacking to contact detectives at 781-326-1212.
